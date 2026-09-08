Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Coach Who Is About to Be Fired

The Clemson Tigers did not get off to a good start to ease any of the pressure on head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers entered the 2026 season coming off their worst season since 2010. Clemson went 7-6 in 2025, despite being ranked No. 4 in the country and having national championship aspirations after making the College Football Playoff the year before.

Clemson Has Disastrous Start to 2026 College Football Season

This year, Clemson started the season against the No. 11 LSU Tigers on the road. A win in that game could have eased a lot of the pressure on Swinney. However, the team was dominated, losing 51-10. That marked the biggest loss in Swinney's tenure. Clemson was outgained 644-145 in the game.

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina started the game, but went 10-of-16 passes for 83 yards and one interception. He was benched for Tait Reynolds. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 22 yards. The run game didn't provide any relief as the Tigers had 26 carries for 40 yards. Clemson's offensive line allowed four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul FInebaum Says Dabo Swinney Could Be Out at Clemson After 2026

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he thinks this will be the last season for Swinney at Clemson.

"I was with a bunch of people (Monday) on shows, and it's a cliché, but everybody says it: 'Dabo Swinney hasn't forgotten how to coach,'" Finebaum said. "That is irrelevant to the question. A lot of great coaches are going to fail in this current era. That's why Kiffin's doing so well. That's why Dabo is about to be out at Clemson."

Swinney Now Has to Find a Way to Turn Clemson Around

Finebaum's prediction is obviously not the same as Clemson making a decision, but the LSU loss gives the argument more weight. Swinney now has to show that Clemson's struggles are not part of a larger decline that the program can no longer reverse.

The Tigers still have an entire season to change that narrative, but the margin for error has become much smaller. A disappointing 2026 campaign would make it increasingly difficult to argue that Clemson is close to returning to its former status under Swinney.

For now, the LSU loss is one game, but it was also the kind of opening statement that can shape an entire season. If Swinney wants to remain Clemson's head coach beyond 2026, the Tigers will need to provide a much different answer on the field in the weeks ahead.