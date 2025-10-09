Paul Finebaum urges Bill Belichick to take the easy way out at North Carolina
On Thursday morning's edition of the ESPN show Get Up, SEC Network host and college football expert Paul Finebaum joined the crew to discuss what in the world has transpired with the North Carolina football program under Bill Belichick this season.
The Heels are comfortably one of the worst power conference teams in the country so far this season, out to a 2-3 record with a trio of losses against other power four teams by a combined, let me count... 87 points! While Adam Schefter claimed that North Carolina will stick by Belichick, Finebaum noted the results and says it's time for the former Patriots leader to consider a peaceful step down.
"I think if he walks out now, everybody just shakes hands and goes... ‘Okay, he tried it. He couldn’t get an NFL job. He tried to get back in the league and it didn’t work,’" Finebaum commented. "But every time he stands up there and says something — like he has said repeatedly — that is just inane and stupid and inappropriate, it just gets worse."
While Bill Belichick is likely a prideful guy who won't want to admit failure so quickly, Paul Finebaum simply believes an early separation is the best fix here.
"And there’s only one way out for him and I think it’s an easy way out," Finebaum added. "And I know he doesn’t like taking the easy way out. But right now, if he walked out, I think he would save face more than to continue to fight and embarrass himself and really begin to tarnish his legacy.”
During Finebaum's appearance on Get Up, Greenberg pointedly asked him if he does believe Belichcik is already tarnishing his impeccable legacy with the struggles and circus-act nature of his stint in Chapel Hill so far.
“Only if it’s prolonged and he continues to be embarrassed on a weekly basis," Finebaum added. Hence, he believes Bill Belichick is best served to just take that easy way out and step down, perhaps right now.
Whether Belichick hangs up the whistle or if the show goes on, pencil in Paul Finebaum as a non-believer in North Carolina turning the ship around under their current regime.