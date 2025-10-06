Joel Klatt names front-runner for Heisman Trophy after six weeks
Whilst revealing his top 10 ranking after Week 6 in college football, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt slyly mentioned his current Heisman Trophy front-runner.
Klatt counted his top 10 down from 10 to one and had a pair of Big Ten clubs up top: Oregon and Ohio State. The Buckeyes took the top spot as the currently undefeated reigning national champions while the Ducks took second thanks to their hot start and victory at Penn State. As he spoke on the Ducks, Klatt showered starting quarterback Dante Moore with some intense praise.
"Dante Moore is playing incredible football, and right now, he would probably get the nod for me as the Heisman Trophy winner," Klatt declared. "I think he's been that good and he is that good and will be that good."
Bold stuff from Klatt, who loves what he's seen from the Oregon QB, who sat out a year ago behind the elder Dillon Gabriel after transferring in from a volatile true freshman experience at UCLA. He also notes that the Ducks have a chance to further cement themselves near the top of the country if they can hold off a surging Indiana club at home this coming weekend.
"The win over Penn State is obviously a huge win for them," Klatt commented on Oregon. "Now, they’re going to have a monster game against Indiana. That’s going to be a huge game at home for Oregon. We’ll see if they can rise up again and beat another really quality opponent, top 10 opponent. This one’s going to be in their house."
Oregon and Ohio State met early in the season a year ago and then again in the College Football Playoff, and frankly, you could sketch out an argument that the Ducks and Buckeyes were the two best teams in college football last season. Oregon bested them in a regular season thriller before OSU ran away with the postseason win, which was still No. 1 seed Oregon's only loss of the season.
Nearing the midway point of 2025, Oregon and Ohio State are arguably the top two teams in the nation again. Miami and a handful of SEC schools could pose a threat to that claim but Klatt has them 1-2 for now while Oregon has another huge chance to prove their worth and grow their resume.