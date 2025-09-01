Peter Burns labels historic college football program as ‘fraudulent’
Labor Day morning provided SEC Network viewers with an episode of SEC This Morning hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, longtime analysts for the conference's flagship channel. However, in the middle of recapping Week 1, Burns lobbed an absolute bomb at one national college football brand.
The lads leaned back in their leather chairs and sang praises for the SEC's 14-2 mark posted in Week 1 games despite four different programs going on the road against upper-tier squads from other power conferences. They even took up for Texas after a tough loss to OSU while admitting Alabama's fall-off.
However, just a few minutes after interviewing Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer on the show, Burns made a wildly bold proclamation about the Sooners' Week 2 game at home vs. Michigan, which Burns expects OU to win with ease.
"I cannot wait until Oklahoma beats the ever-loving you-know-what out of the fraudulent Michigan Wolverines that had to cheat to win a national championship," Burns declared of the upcoming matchup.
You can't even call that a stray bullet in Michigan's direction. Rather, Burns settled his scope on the Wolverines and took precise aim at an absolute head shot. He barely side-stepped a curse word, called Michigan frauds and then bashed their program for cheating to win the 2023 national championship. That's some vitriol, huh?
Oklahoma, Michigan take care of business in Week 1
John Mateer earned his spotlight on SEC This Morning with transcendent play in his first performance as an Oklahoma Sooner.
He completed 30 of 37 passes on the day, amassing 392 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air and one interception while adding another score with his own two legs. Maybe it's not perfection, but it was darn close for the new Sooner signal caller.
With numbers that crooked, a 35-3 final line may seem light, but if they wanted to let him run wild, Oklahoma probably could have gotten Mateer close to the 500-yard mark in passing. Alas, he can chase that goal vs. Michigan, and Peter Burns might predict him to hit the mark.
On the other hand, Michigan's new quarterback, freshman sensation Bryce Underwood, led the Wolverines to one less point than Oklahoma in a 34-17 victory over New Mexico. If they weren't already motivated to face a ranked SEC foe on the road, well, then Peter Burns just gave them some easy bulletin board material.