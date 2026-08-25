2026 College Football Playoff Projections: Predicting the CFP Bracket

Twelve teams. One trophy. That's the short version of the College Football Playoff.

There's a whole lot of football left to play before any of it gets settled, a whole season's worth. Preseason prognostications feel like a guess dressed up as certainty, but it's a fun conversation to have. Committees build cases from schedules, rosters and coaching, and so can the rest of us.

Here's my full projection of the 2026 CFP field, seeded top to bottom, with a run to a national champion.

How the 12-team field shakes out before the semifinals

First round

No. 5 Notre Dame def. No. 12 UNLV

No. 11 Texas def. No. 6 Georgia

No. 7 Texas A&M def. No. 10 Houston

No. 8 Indiana def. No. 9 Ohio State

Notre Dame handles UNLV behind a defensive front that returns Boubacar Traore and adds Oregon transfer Tionne Gray to an already deep tackle rotation. Texas gets past Georgia on the road, with Arch Manning distributing to a receiver room built around Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo.

Texas A&M outlasts Houston in a high-scoring affair, where WR Amare Thomas has a monster performance in a losing effort. Indiana beats Ohio State at home, with Jeremiah Smith drawing stiff coverage from the Hoosiers' top corner, Jamari Sharpe.

Indiana's Jamari Sharpe (22) during Indiana University's football camp practice on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Oregon def. No. 8 Indiana

No. 2 Ole Miss def. No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 11 Texas def. No. 3 Miami

No. 5 Notre Dame def. No. 4 BYU

The Ducks expose Indiana's offense, pitching a near shutout as the Hoosiers' offense can't match its 2025 predecessors. In one of the most exciting CFP games in recent memory, Marcel Reed and Trinidad Chambliss light up the scoreboard in a 90-point multiple overtime thriller with the Rebels ekeing out a win.

It's a Texas-sized upset against Miami, although these two programs are trending in different directions by this time. The Longhorns win big, having been red-hot to close the season, while the Hurricanes are slowing down because of a defense that isn't playing up to the offense's standard.

Notre Dame gets past BYU as its defensive tackle rotation, led by Francis Brewu and Jason Onye, wears down the Cougars up front. A stifled Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin are nearly shut out, leaving BYU to score just six points via field goals.

Breaking down the final four and the national championship

Semifinals

No. 1 Oregon def. No. 2 Ole Miss

No. 11 Texas def. No. 5 Notre Dame

In the semifinals, Oregon's defensive front, paired with a secondary that includes eventual first-round picks like safety Koi Perich and corner Brandon Finney Jr., proves too much for Ole Miss, and the Ducks advance to the championship. Chambliss is sacked seven times in a game that feels lopsided early.

Texas beats Notre Dame in the other semifinal, with Manning's arm outpacing a Notre Dame defense that has been excellent all year but runs into a passing game with answers at every level. Future top-ten pick CB Leonard Moore gets burned one too many times by Coleman on a critical fourth-down play that goes for a touchdown. Longhorns RB Hollywood Smothers goes off with a 150-yard performance.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Championship

No. 11 Texas def. No. 1 Oregon

That leaves Texas and Oregon for the national title. Texas wins it behind Manning, Wingo and a defense that has been one of the best units in the country from the first snap of the season.

The offensive line doesn't really hold up well against Oregon's loaded defensive front, but the Longhorns' skill talent focuses on the short areas of the field to create enough explosive plays to put the game away in a low-scoring affair. Dante Moore is sacked twice late on back-to-back plays during the Ducks' final possession by Colin Simmons and Rasheem Biles.

That's a wrap, ladies and gentlemen. Texas is your 2026 College Football Playoff National Champion. The SEC gets its redemption story against the Big Ten.