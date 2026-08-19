Anonymous Insiders Name the Best College Football Rosters for 2026 Season

The 2026 college football season will shape up as a battle of wallets and depth charts more than anything, according to a group of front office executives across the sport who have revealed their decisions as to which teams are the most talented this year.

When asked which programs own the most loaded rosters heading into the season, a group of 23 execs outlined a very clear hierarchy, with one SEC powerhouse and a Big Ten football factory both emerging at the top of the list among their peers.

The most talented rosters?

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Congratulations to Ohio State and Texas, which earned the most confidence among those executives who took part in a survey conducted by CBS Sports.

Texas led the way with 11 mentions, either alone or paired with another team, with multiple insiders pointing to the Longhorns’ sheer collection of raw talent under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and wondered aloud whether this would finally be the year where his program steamrolls the competition and goes all the way.

A general manager in the Big Ten put it bluntly: It’s hard not to look at Texas and ask if Sarkisian is about to roll through everything on their schedule.

An SEC staffer who also ranked the Longhorns first offered a cautionary note, recalling how similar paper predictions for LSU the previous season failed to hold up once the transfer portal and actual game action intervened.

Virginia’s surprising run last season was also cited as proof that preseason roster rankings remain a very imperfect science.

Buckeyes right behind

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We’ll find out for sure once Ohio State and Texas meet for their rematch in Austin this September, but right now the Big Ten challenger is a close second with eight mentions.

Insiders repeatedly praised the Buckeyes’ apparently unmatched depth, with one Big Ten assistant general manager arguing that while other teams might claim a superior starter or a stronger top 22, no one matches OSU from players 23-44, boasting backups that could start for most programs in the country.

Who else got mentioned?

Miami drew six mentions, largely along regional lines from ACC and SEC personnel who viewed the Hurricanes as the most complete roster from quarterback on down.

Oregon collected five nods and was frequently grouped with the Longhorns and Buckeyes as part of the elite tier, and Notre Dame received two mentions, even if one scout flagged the Irish schedule as leaving them less battle-tested come December.

A new age for college football

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The survey underscores a broader reality of modern college football: while parity has expanded the middle class among Power Four schools, a financial barrier still seems to protect the championship tier from everyone else.

Contenders are now routinely spending more than $30 million on rosters, up sharply from that talked-about $20 million figure that helped Ohio State win the title in 2024.

There’s still a correlation between who spends the most and who fields the strongest roster. Whether those dollars and the talent they buy translates into a playoff run will become clearer once the season begins.

(CBS)