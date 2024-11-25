Alabama vs. Auburn football picks: What the oddsmakers say
This year’s edition of the Iron Bowl finds Alabama clinging to unlikely odds of making the playoff as it hosts Auburn on Saturday. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
Alabama dropped a shocking 24-3 decision at Oklahoma last week that put its College Football Playoff hopes on life support, and most likely out of the picture at 8-3.
Auburn is coming off a stunning four-overtime win at home against SEC title hopeful Texas A&M and needs to win this game to finish bowl eligible at 5-6 in Hugh Freeze’s debut season.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Crimson Tide welcomes the Tigers this weekend?
Let’s check in with the latest predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Alabama vs. Auburn picks, odds
Alabama is an 11.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -420 and for Auburn at +320 to win outright.
Alabama: -11.5 (-110)
Auburn: +11.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Auburn trends
Alabama is 6-5 against the spread (54.6%) so far this season ...
Auburn is also 6-5 (54.6%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Alabama is 4-2 against the spread at home this year ...
Auburn is 2-1 ATS on the road ...
Alabama is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 home games ...
Auburn is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games ...
Alabama is 1-3-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Auburn ...
Auburn is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 road games ...
Alabama is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last 6 games against Auburn ...
Auburn is 4-11 straight-up in its last 15 road games ...
Alabama is 5-1 in its last 6 against Auburn ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Tigers to keep things close against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Auburn is getting 62 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset, or to keep the margin under 12 points in a loss.
The other 38 percent of wagers project Alabama will win the game and cover the double-digit spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Crimson Tide over the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 32 to 21.
Our early pick: Auburn +11.5 ... Auburn’s performance against A&M proves it can do some damage when it’s not turning the ball over, and Alabama might not be entirely motivated for this game given its playoff hopes appear to be dashed. Tide by 7.
How to watch the 2024 Iron Bowl game
When: Sat., Nov. 30
Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
