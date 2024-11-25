College Football HQ

Alabama vs. Auburn football picks: What the oddsmakers say

Oddsmakers reveal predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn in the 2024 Iron Bowl game.

James Parks

Alabama vs. Auburn football picks, odds for 2024 Iron Bowl Game
Alabama vs. Auburn football picks, odds for 2024 Iron Bowl Game / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This year’s edition of the Iron Bowl finds Alabama clinging to unlikely odds of making the playoff as it hosts Auburn on Saturday. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.

Alabama dropped a shocking 24-3 decision at Oklahoma last week that put its College Football Playoff hopes on life support, and most likely out of the picture at 8-3.

Auburn is coming off a stunning four-overtime win at home against SEC title hopeful Texas A&M and needs to win this game to finish bowl eligible at 5-6 in Hugh Freeze’s debut season.

What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Crimson Tide welcomes the Tigers this weekend?

Let’s check in with the latest predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, odds

Alabama is an 11.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The book lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.

And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -420 and for Auburn at +320 to win outright.

Alabama: -11.5 (-110)
Auburn: +11.5 (-110)

Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110

Alabama vs. Auburn trends

Alabama is 6-5 against the spread (54.6%) so far this season ...

Auburn is also 6-5 (54.6%) ATS in ‘24 ...

Alabama is 4-2 against the spread at home this year ...

Auburn is 2-1 ATS on the road ...

Alabama is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 home games ...

Auburn is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games ...

Alabama is 1-3-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Auburn ...

Auburn is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 road games ...

Alabama is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last 6 games against Auburn ...

Auburn is 4-11 straight-up in its last 15 road games ...

Alabama is 5-1 in its last 6 against Auburn ...

Spread consensus picks, score prediction

A plurality of bettors expect the Tigers to keep things close against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.

Auburn is getting 62 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset, or to keep the margin under 12 points in a loss.

The other 38 percent of wagers project Alabama will win the game and cover the double-digit spread.

The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Crimson Tide over the Tigers.

When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 32 to 21.

Our early pick: Auburn +11.5 ... Auburn’s performance against A&M proves it can do some damage when it’s not turning the ball over, and Alabama might not be entirely motivated for this game given its playoff hopes appear to be dashed. Tide by 7.

How to watch the 2024 Iron Bowl game

When: Sat., Nov. 30
Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

