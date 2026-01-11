Multiple SEC, Big Ten teams show strong interest in transfer portal RB

College football's offseason has transformed into a frenetic marketplace where talent acquisition never stops. Programs across the country are aggressively scouting the transfer portal to bolster their rosters with experienced playmakers who can make an immediate impact. The race to secure proven backfield production has intensified as teams look to capitalize on the open market.

One particular athlete has emerged as a highly coveted target after a promising sophomore campaign in the Midwest. His decision to explore new opportunities has triggered a recruiting battle among some of the sport's most prestigious brands. Coaches from coast to coast are wasting little time in extending offers and scheduling visits to pitch their vision for his future development.

The competition for this dynamic runner underscores the high demand for versatile offensive weapons who can thrive in multiple systems. Several powerhouse conferences are competing for his commitment as he navigates the next steps of his collegiate career.

This recruitment battle is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing storylines of the winter window as teams fight for his signature.

Power Four programs chase rising backfield talent

Makhi Frazier is quickly becoming a priority for top-tier programs after departing Michigan State, according to reporting from On3's Pete Nakos. The sophomore running back has drawn serious attention from Alabama, Texas A&M and Indiana since officially entering the transfer portal. His recruitment took another significant step with a reported visit to Ohio State on Friday.

The interest from Columbus suggests the Buckeyes are keen on keeping the talented runner within the conference. Frazier was a bright spot for the Spartans during the 2025 season. He rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns in eight games while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His production came despite missing four of the final five contests with an undisclosed injury. He also contributed in the passing game with 25 receiving yards on 12 catches.

Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier ran for 520 yards and two touchdowns on 116 carries in 2025. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frazier quickly explored his options after the dismissal of head coach Jonathan Smith on November 30. He formally entered the portal the same day the leadership change occurred in East Lansing. The Texas native was the first Spartan to announce his departure after the season finale against Maryland.

Florida and Auburn have also expressed interest in the 5-foot-10, 218-pound ball carrier. Frazier has two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. His blend of power and speed has made him an attractive option for offensive coordinators looking to add depth and starting potential to their backfields.

Multiple SEC and Big Ten teams are making a move to get in the mix for Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier, his rep @coachzwill tells @On3sports.



More: https://t.co/rxI72H8lrv pic.twitter.com/qxT4wMIUMF — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 11, 2026

Off the field, Frazier has earned recognition for his work in the classroom. He was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team during his time in East Lansing.

He originally hailed from McKinney, Texas, where he was a standout prep athlete. This combination of athletic potential and academic reliability has only increased his value in the transfer market.

