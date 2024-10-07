Alabama vs. South Carolina football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns to Tuscaloosa this weekend in a battle of teams coming off a loss as No. 7 Alabama is back home against South Carolina in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday. Let’s check in with the oddsmakers’ early prediction for the game.
Alabama is coming off a shocking loss at Vanderbilt last week that lost the team its No. 1 ranking, but the Crimson Tide is still in the top 10 of the polls looking to avoid falling under .500 in SEC play.
South Carolina is 1-2 in conference games with losses to LSU and Ole Miss and needs to dramatically improve its passing production, ranking 110th nationally in that category.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the Alabama vs. South Carolina game this weekend.
Alabama vs. South Carolina picks, odds
As expected, the odds favor the home team, and by a good margin.
Alabama is a 21.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 50.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -2500 and for South Carolina at +1100 to win outright.
Alabama: -21.5 (-110)
South Carolina: +21.5 (-110)
Over 50.5 points: -115
Under 50.5 points: -105
Alabama vs. South Carolina trends
Alabama is 3-2 against the spread (60%) overall this season ...
South Carolina is also 3-2 (60%) ATS in 2024 ...
Alabama is 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 games ...
The total went under in 6 of South Carolina’s last 8 games ...
The total went over in 5 of Alabama’s last 6 games ...
Bama is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games on a Saturday ...
The Gamecocks are 4-1 in their last 5 games against Alabama ...
The total went over in 6 of Alabama’s last 9 games in October ...
The total went under in 6 of Carolina’s last 7 games against SEC teams...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors predict the Crimson Tide will handle the Gamecocks, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
The majority -- 68 percent -- of bets expect Alabama will win the game and cover the spread.
The remaining 32 percent of wagers project the Gamecocks will either keep the game within 3 touchdowns or win outright in an upset.
The implied score suggests Alabama will win easily against South Carolina.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat South Carolina by a projected score of 36 to 15.
Our early pick: Alabama -21.5 ... While the Gamecocks can generate a real pass rush, Alabama returning home after last week’s disappointment with the kind of skill threats they can throw downfield should give the Crimson Tide a decided advantage.
How to watch Alabama vs. South Carolina
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
