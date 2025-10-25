Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction: Who wins, and why?
Alabama and South Carolina square off in this SEC matchup as college football’s Week 9 action gets underway on Saturday, so let’s lock in our final On SI prediction for the game.
That loss in the opener is a distant memory now, as the Crimson Tide have won six-straight games, including a historic four-straight against ranked SEC opponents to start conference play, moving definitively back into College Football Playoff contention.
Not quite for South Carolina, which has failed to imitate last season’s success, dropping to 1-4 in SEC competition, getting to 20 points in just one of those games.
What can we expect as the Crimson Tide hits the road against the Gamecocks?
Here’s what you should watch for as Alabama and South Carolina square off in this Week 9 college football game, with our updated On SI prediction.
Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction: What to watch
1. A study in contrasts
Alabama enters the matchup riding clear momentum on offense, and South Carolina enters buried in persistent offensive woes.
Bama junior quarterback Ty Simpson has been the picture of accuracy and poise, completing roughly 70 percent of his pass attempts with 18 touchdowns and just one interception.
Meanwhile, South Carolina’s offense is ranked among the lowest in the FBS in yards per game and points per game, with the side-effects of a malfunctioning rushing attack and offensive line problems.
The contrast sets a stage where Alabama can potentially move the ball with consistency, while South Carolina may struggle even to sustain drives, making the latter’s margin for error extremely thin.
2. Defensive matchup and situational execution
South Carolina’s defense is still decent in parts and can get aggressive when applying pressure in the trenches, putting up respectable numbers by averaging more than 2 sacks and above 5 negative plays per game on average.
But the combination of Alabama’s offensive rhythm and the Gamecocks’ persistent offensive inefficiencies puts the latter in a real bind.
They face the likely scenario of having to defend extended Crimson Tide drives, trying to limit chunk plays, and fighting a losing battle against Bama’s red zone efficiency.
3. Momentum and readiness
Beyond the X’s and O’s is the intangible of momentum and readiness. Alabama comes into the game on a somewhat-historic winning streak and is motivated to keep climbing in the SEC title standings.
In contrast, South Carolina is coming off a heavy loss, is still undergoing offensive identity issues and dealing with inconsistent play in the trenches.
These elements matter: when one team is clicking and confident, and the other is attempting fixes mid-season, the margin of error shrinks for the latter.
For South Carolina, it’s not just about scheming better, but about recovering both physically and mentally. For Alabama, the key will be maintaining focus, avoiding any trap scenario, and executing as though the opponent presents real danger.
How each team handles that mindset heading into kickoff may well influence not only who wins, but by how much.
Who is favored?
The betting markets have been consistent in naming the Crimson Tide a double-digit favorite over the Gamecocks coming into this weekend.
Alabama is an 11.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 47.5 points for the game, and set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -500 and for South Carolina at +385 to win outright.
Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction: Who wins?
South Carolina can still put some pressure on Simpson and challenge Alabama’s protection early on, and will give Simpson and his receivers some headaches behind a decent secondary that is top-30 defending against the pass.
But the Crimson Tide have the firepower to withstand that initial obstacle and the pass rushing combination up front to prevent the Gamecocks’ sluggish offense from becoming a genuine threat.
College Football HQ picks...
- Alabama wins 34-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
How to watch Alabama vs. South Carolina
When: Sat., Oct. 25
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
Where: ABC network