Alabama vs. Tennessee football picks: What the oddsmakers say
The Third Saturday in October brings us one of college football’s best Southern rivalries from one of the nation’s most raucous venues, as No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 7 Alabama this weekend. Let’s check in with the latest predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Tennessee started slow and pulled out enough offense to finally get past rival Florida over the weekend, moving to 5-1 overall and with a 2-1 mark in SEC play that includes a stunning loss at unranked Arkansas two weeks ago.
Alabama is coming off a very close decision at home against South Carolina, trailing late in that game and nearly giving it away after a special teams blunder that put the Gamecocks in scoring position, but the Crimson Tide came up with a takeaway to avoid another big upset.
What do the wiseguys make of this weekend’s SEC rivalry matchup?
Let’s take a look at what the oddsmakers are predicting for the Alabama vs. Tennessee game this weekend.
Alabama vs. Tennessee picks, odds
Right now, the oddsmakers are giving a slight edge to the road team in this one.
Alabama is a 2.5 point favorite against Tennessee, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 55.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -130 and for Tennessee at +110 to win outright.
Alabama: -2.5 (-110)
Tennessee: +2.5 (-110)
Over 55.5 points: -115
Under 55.5 points: -105
Alabama vs. Tennessee trends
Alabama is 3-3 against the spread (50%) overall so far this season ...
Tennessee is 4-2 (66.7%) ATS in 2024 ...
Alabama is 6-2 against the spread in its last 8 games against Tennessee ...
Vols are 6-3 against the spread in their last 9 games in October ...
Bama is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road against Tennessee ...
The total went under in 5 of Tennessee’s last 6 games against an SEC opponent ...
The total went over in 6 of Alabama’s last 7 games and in 6 of its last road games ...
The total went over in 9 of Tennessee’s last 12 games against Alabama ...
When Alabama has the ball
Jalen Milroe is completing almost 73 percent of his pass attempts while covering 1,483 yards passing with 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while being sacked 11 times.
Milroe, a gifted dual threat, is second on the team with 319 rushing yards on 77 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per touch and scoring a remarkable 11 touchdowns, leading the Tide in that category.
Jam Miller is Alabama’s principle rushing threat in terms of yardage (360) and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry while scoring 5 of Alabama’s 23 rushing touchdowns.
Justice Haynes has 3 touchdowns and is averaging 6.4 yards per rush with 249 total yards.
Wide receiver Ryan Williams has 23 catches for 576 yards and is averaging 25 yards per catch while accounting for 6 of Alabama’s 12 receiving touchdowns.
Germie Bernard is the Tide’s second-most productive receiving outlet, with 309 yards off 20 grabs and 2 touchdown catches.
When Tennessee has the ball
Nico Iamaleava has been held under 200 yards passing in each of the Vols’ last four games, but has thrown just 1 interception in that time.
Iamaleava is 81st nationally with a 51.4 quarterback rating while completing 66 percent of his pass attempts for 1,219 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 picks.
Dont’e Thornton, Jr. has just 9 catches but leads the team with 295 yards receiving thanks to a 32.8 yard per reception average, and has scored 3 of UT’s 9 receiving touchdowns.
Squirrel White leads Tennessee with 20 receptions but is yet to score, and tight end Miles Kitselman has 2 touchdowns off 6 catches.
Dylan Sampson leads the nation’s No. 7 ranked rushing attack, amassing 699 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry and scoring 15 of the Volunteers’ 20 rushing touchdowns.
DeSean Bishop is posting 6.9 yards per rush and has scored 3 times off 48 carries.
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors are giving the Volunteers more than a chance against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
A majority 60 percent of bets currently project Tennessee will either win the game in an upset or keep the score within the narrow point spread.
That leaves 40 percent of wagers predicting Alabama will win the game and cover the line.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Crimson Tide.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Tennessee by a projected score of 27 to 25.
Our early pick: Alabama -2.5 ... Tennessee’s aerial attack hasn’t lived up to expectations in SEC play, and Alabama has a dual-threat quarterback who can throw a strong UT front seven out of sorts and the receivers to find enough holes behind the Vols’ younger corners.
How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
