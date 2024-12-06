Army vs. Tulane score prediction for AAC Championship Game by expert model
Tulane and Army face off from historic West Point on Friday night to battle for the AAC Championship. Here is the latest prediction for the game from an expert analytical football model that projects scores and picks winners.
Army has a chance to win the AAC championship in its first season as members of the conference, boasting college football’s most productive rushing offense, but has almost certainly played itself out of College Football Playoff contention, and would need plenty of outside help to get back in.
Tulane had an outside shot to get into the playoff picture, too, but losing to conference rival Memphis on Thanksgiving pretty much ended those ambitions, although the program is still playing for what would be its second conference title in its third-straight appearance.
What do the analytics suggest will happen as the Black Knights host the Green Wave?
For that, let’s turn to the SP+ prediction model to get a preview of how Army and Tulane compare in the AAC Championship Game.
Tulane vs. Army score prediction
So far, the models are giving a slight edge to the Black Knights at home over the Green Wave, but by a very narrow margin.
SP+ predicts that Army will defeat Tulane by a projected score of 29 to 27 and will win the game by an expected margin of 1.8 points.
The model gives the Black Knights a narrow 54 percent chance to win the game outright.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
How good is it this season? So far, the SP+ model is 384-352-9 against the spread with a 52.1 win percentage after going 35-35-1 (53%) last weekend.
Tulane vs. Army odds, how to pick the game
Tulane is a 5.5 point favorite against Army, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the AAC Championship Game.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the game (Over -110, Under -110).
And it set the moneyline odds for Tulane at -196 and for Army at +162 to win outright.
If you’re using this prediction to bet on the game, you should take...
- Army +5.5
- Black Knights to win +162
- Bet over 45.5 points
That would run in line with where most bettors are putting their money, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the AAC Championship Game.
Army is getting 54 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin under 6 points in a loss.
The other 46 percent of wagers project Tulane will win the game and cover the point spread.
Computer prediction
Most other analytical football models take a different view, and expect the Green Wave will take down the Black Knights.
That includes the College Football Power Index, a computer prediction model that uses data points from both teams to simulate games 20,000 times to pick winners.
Tulane is a decent favorite on the road, coming out ahead in the majority 66.7 percent of the computer’s most recent simulations of the game.
That leaves Army as the expected winner in the remaining 33.3 percent of sims.
How does that translate to an expected margin of victory in the game?
Tulane is projected to be 6.1 points better than Army on the same field in both teams’ current composition, according to the model’s latest forecast.
College Football Playoff rankings for Championship Week
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 SMU
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Penn State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Alabama at
No. 6 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 3 SMU
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Georgia
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First two out: Miami, Ole Miss
How to watch Tulane vs. Army in the AAC Championship Game
When: Fri., Dec. 6
Where: West Point, N.Y.
Time: 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
