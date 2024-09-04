Boise State vs. Oregon picks, prediction, 2024 college football odds, lines
One of the Group of Five's best teams and potential College Football Playoff qualifiers face a big early season test as the Boise State Broncos face off against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
- Ashton Jeanty ran for 6 touchdowns and 267 yards but the Broncos' defense still let Georgia Southern score 45 points in the opener
- Oregon played close against Idaho in its debut despite Dillon Gabriel's efficient passing day
What do the experts make of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model is projecting the Week 2 game.
Boise State vs. Oregon picks, predictions
Oregon odds
The newly-minted Big Ten members are still the big favorite, projected to win the game in 79.8 percent of the model's current simulations.
Boise State odds
That leaves the Broncos as the expected winner in an upset in the remaining 20.2 percent of sims.
Point spread
Oregon is the 18.5 point favorite against Boise State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 61.5 points for the game.
Oregon predictions
The index predicts the Ducks will win 9 games this season and slipped to No. 10 on the model's 134-team rankings after the close result against Idaho last week.
But Oregon is still one of the 12 teams expected to qualify for the College Football Playoff, with a projected 33.9 percent chance to make the national title hunt.
Boise State odds
The Broncos are expected to win 9.5 games this season and are the current favorite to win the Mountain West conference title at 48.9 percent.
Boise State is the highest-ranked Group of Five team on the computer's current playoff projection, with a 23 percent chance to finish as one of the 12 top teams.
Score projection?
The computers project a close game, as Oregon is expected to be 10.2 points better than Boise State on the same field in both teams' current composition, not enough to cover this line.
Boise State vs. Oregon game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7 p.m. Pacific
TV: Peacock
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
