Clemson over Texas? EA Sports predicts College Football Playoff first-round upset
Texas has already lost two games this season, and if EA Sports’ latest prediction for the College Football Playoff is right, it could be in store for a third and never make it out of the first round.
College Football 25 just simulated the entire College Football Playoff field from the first round to the national championship, and it has Clemson taking out Texas in the opening game.
And by the narrowest of margins, too: EA Sports simulated that the Tigers would escape the Forty Acres with a 13-12 victory, secured off a last-second field goal to upset the Longhorns.
That’s a result that Texas fans will not be very happy with, and that few others are projecting, as the Longhorns come into the College Football Playoff as dominant 10.5 point favorites against the Tigers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas earned that favored designation in large part owing to its impressive overall defense, a unit that ranks No. 3 nationally in total production.
The team ranks first in FBS by allowing just 4 yards per play and is second in surrendering only 12.5 points per game on average against opponents. Its 17 touchdowns allowed are also second-fewest.
But challenger Clemson could have one notable advantage on the line of scrimmage, boasting a defensive front seven that is getting to the quarterback and causing disruption this season.
Clemson ranks 21st nationally in forcing almost 7 tackles for loss per game, and is going against a Texas front that is just 118th among 134 FBS teams in allowing 6.9 negative plays on average.
How far does College Football 25 project Clemson will get after upsetting Texas?
The prediction foresees the Tigers winning at least one more playoff game, taking out No. 4 Arizona State in a dominant 31-6 rout, but falling to Ohio State in a 31-17 decision in the semifinal.
Texas made the playoff for the second-straight season, after securing a place in the four-team semifinal as Big 12 champions a year ago, falling to Washington in the first game.
Clemson was an early playoff dynasty, winning two national championships against Alabama, but hasn’t made the field since the 2020 season.
This marks the seventh time Clemson has qualified for the College Football Playoff, the second-most appearances for any program, trailing Alabama (8).
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams