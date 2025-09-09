Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football preview, picks: Where experts see an edge
Clemson and Georgia Tech square off in college football’s Week 3 action in both teams’ ACC opener from Atlanta. Let’s look at the early prediction for the game from the oddsmakers.
Clemson sputtered out to a 1-1 start after a season-opening loss to LSU at home and then needing to mount a comeback against Troy after falling behind 16-0, throwing some early fears into the faithful that the ACC faves may be headed for a down year.
Cade Klubnik, projected as one of college football’s two or three best quarterbacks, has just 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing a shade under 60 percent of his pass attempts and wide receiver Antonio Williams has been dealing with an injury.
Georgia Tech is a perfect 2-0 thus far, including a signature win on the road against Colorado to open the season, and starting quarterback Haynes King has a lower body injury that kept him from the Yellow Jackets’ 59-12 win over Gardner-Webb.
Aaron Philo started in King’s place, hitting 21 of 28 passes for 373 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jamal Haynes leads the team with 157 rushing yards and 2 scores of 25 carries so far.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Tigers and Yellow Jackets in the ACC football opener?
Let’s take a look at the early prediction for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech in this Week 3 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, odds
As might be expected, the visiting team is still the favorite at the sportsbooks, but not by as wide a margin as they would prefer.
Clemson is a narrow 3.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech on the road, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Clemson at -170 and for Georgia Tech at +140 to win outright.
Clemson: -3.5 (110)
Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-110)
Over 53.5 points: -115
Under 53.5 points: -105
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech trends
Clemson is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games...
Georgia Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games...
Clemson is 5-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Georgia Tech...
Tech is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home against Clemson...
Clemson is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games in September...
Georgia Tech has won its last 6 games at home...
Clemson has won 5 of its last 6 games on the road...
Tech is 8-2-1 against the spread in its last 11 home games...
Clemson has won 16 of its last 21 games...
Georgia Tech is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games against Clemson...
The total went over in 4 of Tech’s last 6 games against Clemson at home...
The total went under in 6 of Clemson’s last 9 games...
Spread consensus picks
A slight majority of bets expect the Yellow Jackets will give the Tigers a real challenge this weekend, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Georgia Tech is getting 56 percent of bets to either upset Clemson outright at home, or to at least keep the final margin to a field goal or less in a defeat.
The other 44 percent of wagers project Clemson will beat the Yellow Jackets by at least four points and avoid a 1-2 start.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Tigers over the Wreck.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Clemson will defeat Georgia Tech by a projected score of 29 to 25.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
