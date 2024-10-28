Clemson vs. Louisville football picks: What the oddsmakers say
ACC football gets underway this weekend as No. 11 Clemson returns from its idle week at home against Louisville on Saturday. Let’s look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmakers.
Clemson is 5-0 in ACC play and atop the conference standings, averaging 27 points better than its opponents across a 6-game win streak and averaging 42 points per game, ranking 5th nationally.
Louisville dropped 3 of its last 5 games, each by 7 points, and falling to 3-2 in conference matchups but still working behind the 10th best passing offense in college football with nearly 303 yards in the air per game.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Tigers and Cardinals meet in this ACC clash?
Let’s take a look at the oddsmakers’ prediction for Clemson vs. Louisville in this Week 10 college football game.
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, odds
Clemson is a 10.5 point favorite against Louisville, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 61.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Clemson at -410 and for Louisville at +315 to win outright.
Clemson: -10.5 (-118)
Louisville: +10.5 (-104)
Over 61.5 points: -110
Under 61.5 points: -110
Clemson vs. Louisville trends
Clemson is 4-3 against the spread (57.1%) overall this season ...
Louisville is 3-4-1 (42.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Clemson is 4-2 against the spread as 10.5 point or greater favorites ...
The total went over in 5 of Louisville’s 7 games this year ...
Clemson is 6-1 against the spread in its last 7 games in November ...
Louisville is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 road games ...
Clemson is 3-1 ATS as a favorite at home this season ...
Louisville is 0-6 against the spread in its last 6 games against Clemson ...
Clemson is 3-1 ATS at home in ‘24 ...
Louisville is 0-2 against the spread as an underdog this season ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Cardinals over the Tigers, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Louisville is getting 52 percent of bets to either win the game in an upset, or to keep the score under 11 points in a loss.
The other 48 percent of wagers project Clemson will win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Tigers in this conference matchup.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Clemson will defeat Louisville by a projected score of 36 to 26.
Our early pick: Clemson -10.5 ... Louisville has played in 5 straight games decided by 10 points or fewer and can move the ball vertically, but it’s just 10th in the ACC against the run, a strength for the Clemson offense.
How to watch Louisville vs. Clemson
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
