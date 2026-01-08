2,600-yard QB announces NFL draft decision in farewell note

A veteran college football quarterback has officially decided to turn professional following a productive five-year collegiate career that spanned two major conferences. The redshirt senior signal-caller shared his intentions Wednesday evening in a social media post that thanked his coaches and teammates for their support during his journey.

He closes his amateur chapter after leading his final program to a bowl victory and nine wins during the 2025 campaign.

The 23-year-old passer accumulated nearly 2,700 yards through the air and accounted for 25 total touchdowns in his graduate season. His decision comes on the heels of a standout performance in the Boca Raton Bowl where he earned Most Valuable Player honors for his efficiency leading the offense.

This announcement marks the end of a winding path that began on the West Coast before concluding in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Professional scouts will now evaluate a prospect who demonstrated significant growth and resilience while navigating the transfer portal and coaching changes. The dual-threat playmaker proved he could adapt to new systems quickly while maintaining high completion percentages throughout his tenure. He leaves the collegiate ranks hoping to become the next successful professional developed by his most recent coaching staff.

Miller Moss declares for 2026 NFL Draft following season at Louisville

Miller Moss confirmed his plans to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after spending one season leading the Louisville Cardinals. The quarterback posted a heartfelt letter online, highlighting his appreciation for his time in both Los Angeles and Kentucky. Moss expressed gratitude for the relationships formed inside the locker room during his odyssey across the country.

"The bond forged by playing college football is unique; it is so much broader and deeper from what meets the eye," Moss wrote. "I could not imagine navigating this odyssey without these connections and feel so lucky to have cultivated life-long relationships."

Louisville quarterback Miller Moss (7) finished his collegiate career with a 9-4 record with the Cardinals and more than 6,000 passing yards and 56 total touchdowns over his five seasons. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moss finished his single season with the Cardinals by completing 64.2 percent of his throws for 2,679 yards. He tossed 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions while adding another nine scores on the ground. His contributions helped the program secure a 9-4 record and a postseason victory over Toledo.

The architect of this offense hopes to join a lineage of recent Louisville quarterbacks who transitioned to the next level. Lamar Jackson, Malik Cunningham, Jack Plummer and Tyler Shough all signed NFL contracts immediately following their time at the university.

The Climb Continues 💫 pic.twitter.com/GQ65wbk4s1 — Miller Moss (@millermoss7) January 8, 2026

His career started at USC where he served primarily as a backup before exploding onto the scene in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. He threw for a record six touchdowns in that contest against the very team he would later join. Moss transferred after starting nine games for the Trojans in 2024 and throwing for 2,555 yards.

"From Southern California to Louisville Kentucky, I have had the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing big time college football," Moss stated in his farewell. "Now it is time to chase another dream."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

