College football's highest-ranked players in 2025 at every position
As it does every season, college football says farewell as another class of elite, blue-chip players on both sides of the ball leaves school and turns professional.
But the cupboards aren’t exactly empty when looking over the returning talent across the country heading into the 2025 season.
And not all of those returning players are created equally, when looking over who is considered the most important at every position, according to the most recent Pro Football Focus grades.
Predictably, it’s national title hopefuls like Ohio State, Alabama, and Clemson who dominate those player rankings, and it’s those big-time stars who will likely play an outsized role in what teams play themselves into the national championship picture.
Let’s take a look at the highest-graded returning player at every position in college football in the Power Four ranks, according to Pro Football Focus calculations.
--
QB: Cade Klubnik
Where he plays: Clemson
PFF grade: 89.3
Need to know: Klubnik is coming off his best season in a Clemson uniform, scoring 36 touchdowns while handing over just 4 interceptions, but he needs to perform better going against superior defenses and after losing lead back Phil Mafah.
--
RB: Jeremiyah Love
Where he plays: Notre Dame
PFF grade: 91.0
Need to know: Love was integral to the Irish offense during its run up to the national title game, eclipsing 1,000 yards and scoring 16 times, and he should put up even better numbers this year as he returns to full health.
--
WR: Jeremiah Smith
Where he plays: Ohio State
PFF grade: 89.7
Need to know: Smith is the most important returning player on Ohio State’s entire roster and arguably the best player in college football, but the Buckeyes need to ensure there’s enough around him this fall with big departures at quarterback and tailback after their national title run.
--
TE: Tanner Koziol
Where he plays: Houston
PFF grade: 87.9
Need to know: The ex-Ball State contributor transferred to the Badgers briefly this offseason before joining the Houston program as a badly-needed passing target for this offense, standing at 6-foot-7 and scoring 8 times while covering over 800 yards a year ago.
--
OT: Spencer Fano
Where he plays: Utah
PFF grade: 92.8
Need to know: Fano was PFF’s highest-rated offensive tackle at the end of this past season and is a reigning All-America selection and has started all but one of his 25 career games, but the Utes are revamping their offense with a new play-caller and quarterback.
--
OG: Ar’maj Reed-Adams
Where he plays: Texas A&M
PFF grade: 82.4
Need to know: A&M’s blue-chip guard could have bolted for the NFL Draft this year, but elected to return to the Aggies for the 2025 season, giving the SEC hopefuls an experienced foundational piece at right guard on a line returning all its starters.
--
C: Jake Slaughter
Where he plays: Florida
PFF grade: 83.9
Need to know: Billy Napier got a reprieve after a strong finish to the 2024 season, and the Gators’ head coach has a critical piece standing in front of his young quarterback, as Slaughter allowed all of 1 sack on over 400 snaps in pass protection last fall.
--
Edge: David Bailey
Where he plays: Texas Tech
PFF grade: 90.9
Need to know: Few players made as much of an impression in such a short time, leading the Cardinal with 8 negative plays, 8 hurries, 7 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles in just two starts. Now he heads to Texas Tech after that school's offseason spending campaign to join college football's most improved defensive line.
--
DL: Tim Keenan
Where he plays: Alabama
PFF grade: 86.2
Need to know: Keenan returns as a third-year starter in the middle of Alabama’s defensive line and as one of the team’s most experienced players at any position, racking up 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this past season.
--
LB: Austin Romaine
Where he plays: Kansas State
PFF grade: 91.0
Need to know: A former three-star prospect, Romaine elbowed his way to the top of the Wildcats’ leaderboard on defense with 96 tackles last season and returns as one of a very short list of the most impactful defensive players in the Big 12.
--
CB: Chandler Rivers
Where he plays: Duke
PFF grade: 90.7
Need to know: Duke’s only All-American selection in football last season, Rivers intercepted three passes and broke up nine more and announced his intention to return to the Blue Devils to finish his senior effort in 2025.
--
S: Terry Moore
Where he plays: Duke
PFF grade: 90.1
Need to know: Another critical piece of Duke’s talented secondary, Moore had 4 picks along with 9 breakups and had 7 stops behind the line, but all eyes are on whether he’s able to fully recover from an injured ankle he sustained in the Gator Bowl.
--
