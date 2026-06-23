Joel Klatt Names College Football Giant That Can Win the National Championship

Big Ten teams have won the last three straight national championships in college football, and one powerhouse program in the conference could put them in a perfect position to make it four in a row this season.

Looking over the select few programs that have a chance to go all the way in the expanded playoff, veteran college football analyst Joel Klatt believes one Big Ten school is on course to win its first ever national title.

Joel Klatt names a CFP favorite

Dan Lanning has helped lead Oregon into the top tier in college football, and could be the favorite to hoist the trophy in 2026.

“They’ve got the experience at the right spots,” Klatt said.

“Dante Moore back at quarterback. A lot of skill on the outside. Always good on the offensive line. They brought all those defensive linemen back. All four of those guys could have gone to the draft. They come back.”

What the Ducks bring back

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore leads the way on this offense, opting to return to school and spurning the NFL Draft this spring, coming off spearheading the No. 10 scoring attack in college football.

In his first season as Oregon’s starter, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns against 10 turnovers throwing the ball, being named third team All Big Ten.

Matching that output this fall will help Moore seriously boost his draft stock and give NFL scouts more evidence that he’s worthy of a high draft selection.

Moore has plenty of talent returning at the wide receiver position, but a revamped offensive line will be the most important part of this roster to watch closely as the season progresses.

A strong defense returns in 2026

Everyone on the starting defensive front should be back in line for Oregon after also electing to return to school to make a College Football Playoff run.

Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington are back in the middle of the defensive formation with Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti taking over on the edges again.

Oregon has crucial experience at key areas

Few college football teams have the firepower at the most important positions that are needed to make a run at the national title.

“If we parse out, what’s the most important thing to win a national championship? Probably experience at quarterback,” Klatt said.

“What’s the next most important thing? Being really good at the line of scrimmage. And more specifically, having a really good defensive line. And I think Oregon has a chance to be the best defensive line in all of college football.”

(Klatt)