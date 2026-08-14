College Football's No. 1 Uncommitted Recruit Brayton Feister Snubs Three Major Programs

The best uncommitted football prospect in the country has made his decision, and it’s another high profile recruiting gain for one of the Big Ten’s top programs.

Brayton Feister, the consensus four star prospect and top ten ranked linebacker in the country, had four elite college football programs in mind before his Friday commitment.

Where is he going?

Feister revealed his intention to play for Dan Lanning and Oregon as a member of its 2027 recruiting class, the player revealed in an announcement.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Brayton Feister has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 245 LB chose the Ducks over Georgia, Ohio State, and Cal



Feister was the Top Uncommitted Recruit in the 2027 Class 🦆https://t.co/n56ZHLE8ai pic.twitter.com/6kbtz9j9g8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 14, 2026

That decision reflected the consensus of expert recruiting opinion nearly from the start of Feister’s process, as Oregon felt like home from the start due to the program’s consistent recruiting, culture, scheme fit, and history of linebacker development.

A major win for the Ducks

“When you know, you know,” the prospect said of his decision.

Oregon was the first major program to offer Feister last May and remained the most consistent presence throughout his process, hosting him on multiple unofficial visits and an official meetup this June.

Feister repeatedly described a strong, longstanding relationship with head coach Dan Lanning and his staff, including inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, enough of a bond to lure the Ohio native away from the finalist Buckeyes, his former favorite team.

The linebacker specifically praised Oregon’s developmental track record of turning high profile defensive backs into productive linebackers, and noted that if they could develop those players so well, the upside was even higher for a natural linebacker prospect.

Bringing on a recruit of Feister’s potential not only further strengthens Oregon’s position in the 2027 recruiting stack – Lanning’s outfit now ranks fourth nationally with 17 blue chip prospects – but also flexes some muscle by reaching deep into Ohio State country and pulling out a good player the Buckeyes were interested in.

Who missed out on Feister?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State was Feister’s dream school growing up and emerged as a contender for the northeast Ohio native after Oregon did, earning high praise from the prospect for its developmental success at the linebacker position both historically and recently under coach James Laurinaitis.

Feister also took strong interest in reigning back-to-back SEC champion Georgia, crediting the program’s “insane” success at developing linebackers into high NFL Draft picks, receiving an offer from the Bulldogs in March and taking an official visit.

A notable contender was Cal, the burgeoning ACC hopeful that just brought on former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as head coach, hoping to leverage his previous connection with the Ducks in the process, and Feister said he was particularly interested in the program because of the strength of its business school.

But Feister will be a Duck going forward in another big win for a program with national championship ambitions.