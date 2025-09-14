College football picks Week 4: Predictions for the Top 3 best bets ATS
With Week 3 in the rearview mirror, the college football odds for Week 4 have arrived, and there are already a few matchups to circle as top picks against the spread. One of the marquee matchups is quarterback Jackson Arnold leading Auburn against his former Oklahoma team in Norman.
Oklahoma opens as a 4.5-point favorite against Auburn in the SEC clash. In a Sunshine State rivalry matchup, Florida is an 8.5-point underdog against Miami as the Gators look to recover from back-to-back losses against a surging Canes team.
While both matchups should be highly entertaining, neither game made the cut for our best bets. Let's take a look at the early top picks for the best bets against the spread in college football Week 4, highlighted by three road teams. All odds listed are courtesy of FanDuel.
No. 1 Arkansas (-4.5) Covers at Memphis
Arkansas hung with Ole Miss before coming up short in a 41-35 loss. The 2-1 Razorbacks hit the road to take on Memphis in Week 4.
Arkansas somehow opened as just a 3.5-point favorite versus Memphis before the line moved in the Razorbacks' direction a full point. This will be a step up in competition for the Tigers, who opened the season against Georgia State and Troy.
All Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green did against Ole Miss is throw for 305 yards and rush for an additional 115 yards on the ground while notching two total touchdowns. Take Arkansas to cover ATS versus Memphis.
No. 2 SMU (+6.5) Covers at TCU
This is a marquee rivalry clash in the DFW area, but it does feel a bit different now that SMU is in the ACC. Despite coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, doubt is starting to hover over the Ponies after starting the season with a 48-45 overtime loss to Baylor in Week 1.
There is a chance TCU is being a bit overvalued in the college football odds as a result of a very public domination of North Carolina in the season opener. SMU keeps this one close and puts TCU on upset alert.
No. 3 Texas Tech (+3.5) Covers at Utah
This is one of the first marquee Big 12 matchups in a conference full of question marks. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Texas Tech spent an estimated $28 million in NIL money this offseason, second only to Texas.
There is also reason to be bullish on Utah as a Big 12 contender, thanks in part to New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier. In this matchup, Texas Tech has the more talented roster.
Both teams enter this Big 12 showdown at 3-0, but this game will be the biggest test on the Utes and Red Raiders' schedules so far. Texas Tech covers the 3.5 points and is a strong moneyline play for those willing to take on a bit more risk.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.