ESPN Predicts College Football Powerhouse to Win the Big Ten Title

Predicting a Big Ten champion in football may never have been more challenging.

With the conference stretching from coast to coast after its historic realignment and several programs boasting championship caliber rosters, the race for the title promises to be one of the most competitive in college football.

The margin between success and disappointment could be razor-thin: a single upset, a key injury, or a breakthrough performance in a marquee matchup could ultimately decide who lifts the trophy in December.

As another season begins, the Big Ten, on a three-year national championship run, appears poised for a title chase defined by drama and uncertainty.

Who is the B1G favorite this year?

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Sitting more than two months out from the 2026 kickoff, Ohio State is considered the emerging contender for the conference championship, according to ESPN analyst Bill Connelly.

The presence of some pivotal offensive skill players play heavily into the Buckeyes’ advantage in the future Big Ten championship race.

Jeremiah Smith, almost universally considered the best wide receiver in college football, returns for a third season, accompanied by Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin, alongside veteran wideout Brandon Inniss and No. 1 recruit Chris Henry, Jr.

Defensively, the Buckeyes have a lot to replace after getting raided by the NFL Draft again, but coordinator Matt Patricia has plenty of tools in the cupboard, including presumptive top corner Jermaine Matthews, Jr. playing in front of a new-look linebacking corps and a line with Kenyatta Johnson and James Smith up front.

Who can challenge Ohio State?

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Indiana. After surprising college football by making a 16-0 national title run, the Hoosiers have to replace important players, but return six defensive starters and install Josh Hoover at quarterback alongside some promising receivers.

Oregon. For a conference on a roll, the Ducks do seem like the next logical winner, with Dan Lanning consistently building elite rosters, and bringing back much of last year’s group that could make a run for the Big Ten again.

Michigan. Kyle Whittingham steps in with a reputation for building strong, physical defenses, but we need to see more proof that elite quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood can take the next step in his development.

USC. Jayden Maiava is back under center to command another potent Lincoln Riley offense, but as ever the Trojans’ success depends on whether they can field a competent defense, a prospect that improved by bringing on Gary Patterson to coordinate the unit.

It’s the Buckeyes’ title to lose

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When the dust settles on another Big Ten football season, Ohio State looks like the team most likely to stand atop the conference.

The Buckeyes enter the year with a blend of elite recruiting talent, proven depth, and the kind of championship expectations that have become routine in Columbus. In a league loaded with contenders, they remain the program with the fewest question marks.

That doesn’t mean the path will be easy. Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, and reigning champion Indiana all have the talent to challenge for the crown, and the expanded Big Ten schedule leaves little room for error.

Still, Ohio State’s balance on both sides of the ball and its ability to win high-pressure games make the Buckeyes the safest bet to capture the 2026 Big Ten title.

(ESPN)