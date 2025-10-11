College football predictions against the spread for Week 7 games today
College football is coming off one consequential weekend and heads right into another with three Week 7 games pitting ranked teams against each other on the same field, giving us some intriguing action to make our weekly predictions against the spread.
Alabama has passed two-straight critical tests against ranked competition by beating Georgia and Vanderbilt, and heads into a third such scenario by facing off against a well-rested, undefeated Missouri team that is among college football’s highest scoring.
One of college football’s most passionate rivalry games kicks off from the historic Cotton Bowl, as the Red River Shootout pits a ranked, undefeated Oklahoma squad with an injured quarterback and a violent defense against a newly-unranked Texas team still in search of its identity and wondering when Arch Manning will show up.
Indiana has been on a tear since last September, but has failed to play its best football in road games against ranked competition, and this Saturday brings it another chance to change that narrative against Oregon in a battle of undefeated, top 10 rivals.
Ohio State remains the No. 1 team in the country, although Miami is sneaking up on it, and hits the road a second time looking to preserve its undefeated record against a ranked, one-loss Illinois squad that can ill afford a second loss this season.
College football Week 7 predictions against the spread
Ohio State at Illinois
Line: Ohio State -14.5
Luke Altmyer is quietly having a year to remember, throwing 12 touchdown passes with no turnovers, but his protection has been shaky at times, and the Illini secondary is 113th in passing yards allowed per game going up against an Ohio State receiving corps that is probably the best in college football.
ATS pick: Ohio State -14.5
--
Alabama at Missouri
Line: Alabama -3.5
Missouri is flying high on the back of two vital transfers, quarterback Beau Pribula and tailback Ahmad Hardy, both of whom are principally responsible for a scoring attack that is 7th in America with over 45 points per game.
They’ll challenge Alabama’s run defense and keep this close, but the Crimson Tide still field the more agile skill weapons and an uber-efficient quarterback who is allergic to turnovers.
ATS pick: Alabama -3.5
--
Oklahoma vs. Texas
Line: Oklahoma -1.5
Coming off a loss at Florida last week, the preseason No. 1 ranked Longhorns tumbled out of the rankings altogether and at 3-2 is wondering if Arch Manning may have been just a little overrated as a recruit and when this dormant rushing attack will come to life.
Oklahoma has a huge question at quarterback, but not because of any talent concerns. John Mateer has been a revelation for this offense, but is nursing a sudden hand injury.
In the meantime, this smothering Sooners defense will carry the load, even if the Texas defense still keeps it close enough to worry.
ATS pick: Oklahoma -1.5
--
Indiana at Oregon
Line: Oregon -7.5
Curt Cignetti is 16-2 since taking over as Indiana head coach in 2024 and has orchestrated some of college football’s most potent and consistent offensive attacks, remarkably putting this program in the playoff for the first time ever.
About those two losses, though. They came on the road against high-quality, highly-ranked opposition, first at Ohio State and then at Notre Dame in the playoff, and both of them by double digits.
Oregon is such an opponent, with the perimeter speed to outrace the Hoosiers’ defensive backs and the defensive front to apply enough pressure to Fernando Mendoza and slow down this efficient aerial attack. Ducks by 10.
ATS pick: Oregon -7.5
--
Florida at Texas A&M
Line: Texas A&M -7.5
Florida’s offense found a pulse last week in a huge upset against Texas, and the return of wideout Dallas Wilson will be critical for DJ Lagway to properly stretch this field, and the Gators’ defensive front has the bodies to make life difficult for Marcel Reed and the Aggies’ offense.
That keeps things closer than some may anticipate, but A&M is building some serious momentum as it enters SEC play, boasting one of the conference’s top offensive lines, an emergent ground threat, and some very potent receiving targets to avoid an outright upset.
ATS pick: Florida +7.5
--
Georgia at Auburn
Line: Georgia -3.5
Auburn’s offense isn’t there right now. Jackson Arnold is an interesting rusher, but his rapport with what remains an extremely talented receiving corps hasn’t panned out and it’s unlikely to find much more than it has against a Georgia defense that, while it’s not what it used to be, is still by far the more dominant unit on the field.
The Bulldogs’ defensive front hasn’t generated the kind of pass rush we’re accustomed to seeing, but it should still have the advantage against an Auburn offensive line that looks like one of the worst in the SEC.
Don’t expect a blowout, given Georgia’s relative weaknesses in the secondary and the caliber of Auburn’s targets, even if Arnold hasn’t really found them yet.
ATS pick: Georgia -3.5
--
Michigan at USC
Line: USC -2.5
Taking the Trojans by a field goal at home is very tempting given how productive this aerial assault has looked with Jayden Maiava at the helm, and the quality of USC’s receivers.
But this protection alignment, while improved, hasn’t faced a pass rush of Michigan’s stature yet, Lincoln Riley is allergic to winning close Big Ten games, and the Wolverines’ ground game looks genuine with Alabama transfer back Justice Haynes on a roll.
ATS pick: Michigan +2.5
--
--
