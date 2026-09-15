4 College Football Teams in the AP Poll in Real Danger in Week 3

The third week of the 2026 college football season brings us a few more early tests that could end up reshuffling the AP Top 25 poll .

Four ranked teams face tough, high-stakes matchups that could threaten their standing, including critical faceoffs between SEC and ACC ranked foes, each entering with solid early results, but colliding with quality opponents capable of delivering a statement win.

No. 22 Houston

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This week’s game: at No. 13 Texas Tech

Willie Fritz’s team has passed its first two tests, even if the debut was a little shaky early on against Oregon State – which also tested Texas Tech at home a week ago – and the Cougars come in with a stout rushing defense that leads the country.

The defending Big 12 champion Red Raiders have dominated the series against Houston in recent years, winning seven straight meetings. Even on a short week coming off a close game out west, Texas Tech still has the defenders and the run game to make this a dangerous road trip for the Cougars, who could fall out of the poll with a loss.

No. 23 Louisville

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This week’s game: vs. No. 16 SMU

Louisville already has a loss on the books, a thriller in the opener against Ole Miss, but played well enough to stay in the poll, but it will be challenged again by an SMU squad that brings in one of the nation’s most potent and efficient vertical offensive attacks.

Kevin Jennings has thrown for big numbers early, but the bigger test for the Cardinals will be how to get lead rusher Isaac Brown going in the trenches. SMU’s defense has played Louisville tough in recent years, allowing just 6 points late last season, so Brown will have to find his vintage form if they want to maintain offensive balance.

No. 8 Ole Miss

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This week’s game: vs. No. 7 LSU

Saturday’s marquee SEC tilt finds the return of Lane Kiffin to Oxford, a situation that prompted Louisiana’s governor to publicly wonder if LSU’s coach should have national guard protection. Let’s not go that far, but he’s sure to get an unwelcoming committee.

There’s a lot to like about what Ole Miss is putting on the field, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but LSU is armed and dangerous with a cadre of elite skill players led by quarterback Sam Leavitt and a swarming front seven defensive alignment that can create a ton of pressure.

No. 7 LSU

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This week’s game: at No. 8 Ole Miss

Still led by the dynamic duo of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and rusher Kewan Lacy, the Rebels’ attack can punch you on the inside and spread the field.

Combine that with a rushing offense that under-performed against Louisiana Tech, an offensive line that still struggled consistently opening running lanes on the inside in that game, and a quarterback in Leavitt who, despite his obvious dual threat ability, is also prone to taking unnecessary risks that lead to mistakes, and Ole Miss has a few angles to exploit.