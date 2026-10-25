Upsets Today in College Football: Top 25 Biggest Losers in Week 8

Maybe there wasn’t going to be as much madness this college football weekend as there was seven days ago, but the Week 8 slate didn’t disappoint on its own terms.

Once again, the AP pollsters, members of the playoff selection committee taking notes, and fans have to reconcile themselves to another round of confusion as several teams expected to do their job came away on the wrong side of things on Saturday. Who blew it this time?

Cougars Walk Into a Trap

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BYU, what happened? Coming off last week’s heartfelt win over Notre Dame, it walked into a trap of sorts across the country against unranked UCF. A double overtime later, and suddenly the Cougars are behind the eight ball for the first time this season.

The loss exposed how quickly a team’s championship aspirations can take a costly hit. Now at 6-1 overall, there’s little room for mistakes going forward. Bear Bachmeier had 3 total touchdowns, but his critical fourth down pass fell incomplete late to seal the loss.

Although their playoff hopes are still firmly intact, the Cougars must regroup quickly, improve their execution in critical moments, and navigate a challenging Big 12 schedule to remain in the picture.

Big Orange Goes Down in October Surprise

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Tennessee’s last-second 27-24 loss at South Carolina could be a costly setback for a Volunteers team with legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations.

Entering the matchup ranked No. 11 with a 6-1 record, Tennessee had an opportunity to strengthen its position in the SEC race and build momentum heading into the season’s final stretch.

But falling behind early on the road exposed the challenges of playing in a hostile environment, while the pressure of conference competition leaves little room for mistakes.

The Vols must regroup quickly, improve their consistency, get a lot more from its passing attack, and avoid another slip if they hope to remain in contention for a playoff berth.

Ducks Get Quacked in Big Ten Road Test

Once upon a time, the Ducks were considered the next logical national championship favorite out of the streaking Big Ten. But after a nasty 21-10 loss at Illinois, it looks more like their College Football Playoff hopes are now completely derailed.

The bigger concern is what it reveals about this team. Oregon (4-3) has now dropped three games and struggled to find any consistency on offense. Injuries, including the absence of quarterback Dante Moore and several top receivers, have exposed the team’s lack of rhythm.

With difficult matchups still ahead, the Ducks must regroup quickly. The focus now shifts toward salvaging what’s left of the season, regaining any confidence, and proving they can still compete among the Big Ten’s better teams and make a good bowl game.

Texas Tech's Surprise Loss Adds Confusion in Big 12

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The books named the Red Raiders as more than 10 point favorites on the road against unranked Cincinnati, but the unranked underdogs had other ideas, throwing some more confusion into a very competitive Big 12 championship picture.

Texas Tech came into Saturday undefeated and the favorites to win another conference title, but left Cincinnati on the wrong end of a 37-24 loss. But the consequences will last more than one week, with playoff selectors likely in a mood to punish this team.

They have a two-point win over Houston, but otherwise won’t play either BYU or Utah in the regular season to add to their resume. And both of them now sit ahead of Tech in the standings.

Their defense, considered the strength of the roster, allowed 21 unanswered points, and the Red Raiders’ fifth-ranked run-stop allowed its first rushing TD and 255 yards on the ground. A weak schedule, and now a bad loss, could hurt this team down the road.

Gophers Ground Hawkeyes in Big Ten Slugfest

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A nice, ugly 13-10 fistfight in the Big Ten, but one that critically didn’t go Iowa’s way as its offense once again couldn’t get much of any momentum on the road at Minnesota.

Combined with the earlier loss to Ohio State, it’s a significant setback for a Hawkeye squad that entered this week with legitimate playoff aspirations.

After an impressive 41-24 victory over Washington, Iowa had an opportunity to build momentum heading into the second half of its schedule. Instead, the rivalry loss raises questions about the team’s consistency and ability to handle pressure on the road.

With the Big Ten race tightening, the Hawkeyes have little room for error if they hope to remain in the playoff conversation.

Badgers Take Down the Trojans

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Offense was supposed to be the thing the Trojans do well. Instead, they finished with an astonishing minus-17 yards rushing and Jayden Maiava couldn’t do enough against a good Wisconsin defense in a 24-7 result on the road that drops USC to two losses in 2026.

Maiava’s two first quarter interceptions set the tone for the unit and the Trojans’ run stop couldn’t stop the Badgers from building momentum on the ground.

Seven points is the new low for a Lincoln Riley team, and the longest play the Trojans had was just 15 yards. USC’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread as they look to return home against Ohio State next week.

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