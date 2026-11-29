Rivalry Week rarely disappoints, and the 2026 edition will once again leave pollsters and selectors with plenty of consequential decisions in the new college football rankings.

Five of the AP top 25 went down on Saturday, as did six of the teams given consideration by the playoff selection committee.

That includes a pair of top-ten College Football Playoff contenders whose surprise losses to their rivals will force the selectors to reconsider some of their prior assumptions.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 29 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 29 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

College Football Playoff rankings are due this week, too

For the fifth time this season, we’ll also get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.

While the two traditional polls come out on Sunday, we’ll have to wait a couple days for the new CFP rankings, which come out on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

What teams are on the move?

Moving down: UCLA. Some sudden and real concern for the Bruins and their playoff ambitions after losing by five touchdowns to rival USC at home.

Moving up: Iowa. The Hawkeyes pounded Nebraska and could be a beneficiary of Oregon’s loss.

Moving down: Oregon. A double overtime loss to Washington throws the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff likely for good.

Moving up: Ohio State. It may still be a season to forget, but the Buckeyes will remember smashing Michigan in a 45-0 rout.

Moving out: Nebraska. A week after beating Ohio State, the Cornhuskers failed to take down Iowa, and will be dropped from the CFP rankings as a result.

College Football Top 25 Ranked Teams Moving Up, Down This Week

Where we left off: The Rivalry Week College Football Playoff rankings

Teams that lost in Week 13 in bold

Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Alabama Miami Wake Forest UCLA BYU Texas Tech Oregon Iowa Indiana USC Arizona Oklahoma Houston Louisville Florida Ohio State Ole Miss Missouri Washington Nebraska