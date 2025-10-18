Dave Portnoy names top 10 college football team that is 'horrible'
For Barstool head honco and FOX analyst Dave Portnoy to be controversial is hardly new, but a college football take might raise some eyebrows. Speaking on Big Noon Kickoff, Portnoy dubbed No. 10 LSU "horrible" and took some shots at the Tigers ahead of their matchup with No. 17 Vanderbilt.
Portnoy Picks on Tigers
I love Vandy. I was impressed with what they did at Alabama. They talked all that trush, they went into Tuscaloosa and their best player choked, Diego Pavia. He turned the ball twice over in the red zone. He's not going to do that today. LSU stinks. LSU is horrible. They probably want them to lose, get [Brian] Kelly out of there. I'm telling you, this is going to be a blowout.... LSU gets demolished.- Dave Portnoy
Portnoy did make clear his high regard of Vanderbilt, but his take seemed to center on LSU. The Tigers have been a bit underwhelming despite a 5-1 start and a top 10 ranking.
LSU's struggles
LSU has topped 23 points only in a game against an FCS opponent. QB Garrett Nussmeier, who was the only returning 4,000 yard passer in FBS football, has been disappointing, failing to top 8.8 yards per pass attempt in any of LSU's first six games and throwing for a pedestrian nine touchdowns to five interceptions.
LSU is 12th in the SEC in scoring offense (25.8 ppg) and yardage (373.5 yards per game). LSU ties for 14th in the SEC in red-zone touchdown conversions (58.3%) and red-zone scoring conversions (79.2%). The Tigers 23 20+ yard plays so far ties for 11th in the SEC.
LSU has largely hung around so far on a strong defense, which allows just 11.8 points per game (third in the SEC). Vanderbilt, with the second highest-scoring offense in the SEC (43.2 points per game) figures to be a stout test for the Tigers on that side of the football. Dave Portnoy doesn't see it as much of a test though. His early Week 8 pick is clearly not on the side of the LSU Tigers.