David Pollack picks Georgia-Florida winner in annual rivalry matchup

The Georgia alumnus and college football analyst picked the Week 10 winner of the contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators.

College football analyst and Georgia alumnus David Pollack picked the winner of this year's Georgia-Florida rivalry game.
The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party once again takes center stage, as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday. With Georgia sitting at 6-1 and chasing another SEC title, this rivalry carries the usual tension and pride that define one of college football’s most storied matchups.

Former Georgia standout and college football analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on the See Ball Get Ball podcast, making it clear where he stands. “I can’t bet against Georgia. I just can’t,” Pollack said. “The way they Houdini out of stuff, they always find a way.”

Georgia has won seven of the past eight meetings under head coach Kirby Smart, and Pollack pointed to the Bulldogs’ defensive versatility and improved offensive rhythm as key factors in maintaining that dominance. However, he’s also intrigued by what Florida might show under interim coach Billy Gonzales after the firing of Billy Napier.

David Pollack Highlights Georgia & Florida's Third-Down Struggles

Pollack’s breakdown focused on two primary matchups that could define Saturday’s outcome: running the football and converting on third down. “This game comes down to two things for me,” Pollack said. “Who can run the ball, and third down—Georgia’s defense versus Florida’s offense. Because guess what, they both stink at it.”

He noted that Georgia ranks 95th nationally in third-down defense, while Florida sits 128th in third-down offense, creating a fascinating dynamic between two underperforming units. “The key for me is what the heck do we get from Florida? A lot of times when you get a fired coach, it galvanizes the squad,” Pollack said. “They come out motivated more than ever.”

Pollack also highlighted quarterback Gunner Stockton’s growth, praising his arm angles, movement in the pocket, and seven rushing touchdowns. “If I’m a Georgia fan, I like what I’m seeing there,” he said. On defense, Pollack singled out linebacker CJ Allen as the Bulldogs’ difference-maker, calling him “the best player on the field.”

Despite Florida’s physicality and potential emotional lift under Gonzales, Pollack’s pick remains firm. “I can’t bet against Georgia,” he reiterated. “They always find a way.”

The Bulldogs will face the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

