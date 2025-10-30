David Pollack picks Oklahoma-Tennessee winner in Week 10 game
Tennessee will take the national spotlight on Saturday night when it hosts Oklahoma in a key Week 10 matchup at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter with 6-2 records, but the Volunteers carry the more explosive offense. With College Football Playoff implications on the line, all eyes turn to whether Joey Aguilar and his receivers can keep their momentum rolling at home.
Oklahoma will bring one of the nation’s top defenses into a raucous environment in Knoxville. The Sooners rank fifth nationally in scoring defense and sixth in total defense, holding opponents to just 12.5 points per game. That strength will be tested against a Tennessee attack averaging 45.6 points per game, the second-best mark in the FBS.
On Wednesday’s See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack said he expects Tennessee to defend its home field. He pointed to the Volunteers’ playmaking receivers and Aguilar’s steady improvement as key reasons he’s picking them to win against Oklahoma.
David Pollack Backs Tennessee To Beat Oklahoma In Neyland Stadium
Pollack highlighted several matchups that could define the game, beginning with Oklahoma’s youth on the offensive line. “When you start two freshmen at tackle like you did last week and now you go on the road, that’s the first time since 1937 that Oklahoma started two true freshmen at tackle,” Pollack said. “You go to one of the absolute toughest atmospheres in all of college football. Surely they’re going to be better. I don’t think so.”
He credited Oklahoma’s defense but questioned whether quarterback John Mateer could handle the pressure. “Show me you’re tough. Show me you can run the football,” Pollack said. “Mateer showed me in the Michigan game the toughness, the swag, breaking tackles, running it when you need it. I need more physicality from Oklahoma.”
Turning to the Volunteers, Pollack praised their offensive firepower. “Is anybody realizing just how good Tennessee’s receivers are?” he said. “Chris Brazzell II, Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley—they had three guys over a hundred last week. Aguilar is definitely playing great. Now the defense has not been elite, but they’ve made timely plays.”
Pollack finished his prediction with a clear pick. “I think Tennessee is a team that if they can win this week, when you’re at home, you should win. I’ve got Tennessee as well. I think if you haven’t been watching their receivers, man, they can make plays no matter who they play against.”
The Volunteers will host the Sooners on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.