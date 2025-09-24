David Pollack predicts LSU-Ole Miss winner in Week 5
The Magnolia Bowl has once again taken center stage in college football, and this year’s matchup between the No. 4 LSU Tigers and the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels has no shortage of storylines. Both teams enter the contest 4-0, and the showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium could shape the SEC title race and playoff picture. The clash will feature LSU’s dominant defense against one of the most explosive Ole Miss offenses in recent memory.
On Wednesday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, former Georgia Bulldogs star and current analyst David Pollack gave his take on the game. He sided with Ole Miss, citing quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels’ high-tempo attack as the deciding factors. Pollack said he expects the Rebels’ offensive firepower, combined with the atmosphere in Oxford, to be enough to hand LSU its first loss of the season.
Pollack called the game one of the most intriguing of Week 5 because of the strength-on-strength matchup. LSU’s defense has given up just 9.3 points per game through four contests, while Ole Miss averages nearly 45 points per game with over 540 yards of total offense. The collision of contrasting identities has made the game a toss-up in the eyes of many, but Pollack’s confidence in Chambliss pushed him to pick the Rebels in a tight battle.
Pollack Leans Ole Miss Behind Chambliss and the Atmosphere
Pollack explained his reasoning by highlighting key personnel advantages for Ole Miss. He pointed to the likely return of tight end Trey'Dez Green as a factor that could open up LSU’s secondary. “He’s a big weapon back, a big weapon that can dictate coverage,” Pollack said. Green’s ability to stretch defenses with size and strength provides another option for an Ole Miss offense already brimming with balance.
While Pollack admitted Ole Miss’ defense has been far from dominant, he focused on the matchup between the Rebels’ offense and LSU’s defense as the deciding element. “LSU’s defense has been lights out. Their offense has been, ‘What is this?’” he said.
Pollack noted that LSU has relied heavily on short passes, averaging just four yards per attempt. That limited explosiveness, he argued, won’t keep pace with the Rebels if Chambliss and company continue to hit big plays.
Chambliss has already shown the ability to unlock Ole Miss’ offense since taking over for the injured Austin Simmons. He’s completed over two-thirds of his passes without a turnover and added a dynamic rushing element. According to co-host Brent Rollins, Chambliss has been one of the most efficient deep passers in the country, completing eight of ten throws over 20 yards for 333 yards. His dual-threat ability has also allowed running back Kewan Lacy to emerge as one of the SEC’s most productive scorers.
Ultimately, Pollack delivered his prediction with confidence: “With Trinidad, the run game, and the tempo, I lean Ole Miss. I think it’s 27–24. Ole Miss wears that good defense out, puts up enough points. Hotty Toddy, one of the best atmospheres — the Grove is one of the best in college football. Trinidad, the unsung hero of college football, puts up great numbers and comes up with a clutch win for Hotty Toddy.” Rollins agreed, predicting a nearly identical outcome at 26-23 in favor of the Rebels.
LSU Defense Against Ole Miss Offense Headlines Magnolia Bowl
The stage is set for one of the SEC’s biggest early-season matchups. LSU’s defense has held opponents to just 246.3 total yards per game, with only 64 rushing yards allowed on average. Ole Miss counters with an offense averaging 543.3 yards per game and 44.8 points, ranking among the nation’s best in both categories. It is the type of contest where something must give, and Pollack believes the Tigers will finally bend.
Chambliss’ rise has added urgency to Lane Kiffin’s offense, with Ole Miss topping 500 total yards in two straight weeks against Arkansas and Tulane. Rollins emphasized that Lane Kiffin’s track record of high production is no fluke, pointing out that his offenses have surpassed 500 yards in nearly half of his games as Rebels head coach.
Meanwhile, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has played efficiently but has yet to push the ball downfield at a level matching Chambliss’ explosiveness.
For Pollack, the combination of tempo, playmaking, and home-field advantage proved too compelling to overlook. A season ago, the rivalry produced heartbreak for Ole Miss, but with Chambliss under center, the Rebels see an opportunity to flip the script.
Ole Miss will host LSU on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.