David Pollack predicts score, winner in USF-Memphis matchup
Few games on the Week 9 slate carry more intrigue than South Florida versus Memphis, and college football analyst David Pollack made his stance clear on See Ball Get Ball. He expects the Bulls to roll. Pollack described the upcoming American Athletic Conference clash as one where bettors can “lay them and laugh,” expressing full confidence in South Florida’s high-octane offense led by quarterback Byrum Brown and head coach Alex Golesh.
South Florida has erupted since its early-season loss to Miami, averaging 57 points per game across its last four outings. Brown has powered that surge, throwing for 1,695 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 475 rushing yards and six more scores. With South Florida entering Saturday’s matchup ranked No. 18 and sitting at 6-1, Pollack called Golesh “one of the best coaches in college football” and predicted that the Bulls would handle the Tigers convincingly on the road.
Pollack didn’t hold back on his projection for the Group of Five showdown, saying South Florida “is going to make a statement” against Memphis. He added that Memphis “is not going to go well” against the Bulls’ speed and balance, pointing to their seven different players with 10 or more receptions this season.
David Pollack Backs Byrum Brown and South Florida to Roll Over Memphis
During his breakdown, Pollack praised Brown as “an absolute freak show,” calling him the kind of dual-threat quarterback who can take over any game. “He’s big. He’s strong. He’s got the throwing, but he’s got the running,” Pollack said. He noted Brown has recorded at least three rushing touchdowns in each of the Bulls’ last four contests.
Pollack also highlighted the Bulls’ offensive depth, mentioning tight end Cole Skinner as a symbol of their creativity. “He’s 6’5”, 325,” Pollack said, marveling at the lineman’s two-game touchdown streak. “Find ways to give the big boys — the thick sixes — are amazing. Cole Skinner will get you another one.”
Despite a lingering question about Memphis quarterback Brendon Lewis’s health, Pollack argued that the Tigers’ offense simply can’t keep pace if Lewis is limited. “Even if he does go with a bad back — and all the hits he’s going to take — it’s just not a good rest,” he said.
Memphis averages 38.1 points per game but ranks just 85th nationally in passing. By contrast, South Florida sits seventh in scoring offense at 41.7 points per game and 13th in total yardage. Pollack predicted a comfortable win, saying South Florida “will walk in and do the same exact thing to Memphis” that it did to North Texas in a 63-36 rout earlier this season.
South Florida will face Memphis on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN2.