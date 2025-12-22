College football quarterback enters transfer portal after 4,000-yard season

South Florida’s 2025 campaign ended 9–4 with a Cure Bowl loss to Old Dominion on December 17, a game the Bulls entered with a win probability north of 70%.

That late-season setback came amid significant program turnover, as head coach Alex Golesh departed for Auburn earlier in the month and USF moved quickly to fill the vacancy by hiring former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Adding another twist to an eventful season, South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown has now reportedly informed people he will enter the NCAA transfer portal, multiple sources reported Monday.

The move instantly adds one of college football’s most productive dual-threat signal-callers to an already crowded quarterback market.

Brown will be represented in the process by Shawn O’Dare of Rosenhaus Sports, per reporting.

Brown closed the 2025 season as the engine of a high-octane USF offense.

The 6-3, 231-pound senior finished the regular year with 3,158 passing yards and 28 passing TDs, while adding 1,008 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs, totals that combine for 4,166 yards and 42 touchdowns on the season.

That output includes multiple 200-pass/100-rush performances and a rare 3,000/1,000 season, placing Brown among an elite group of single-season performers in FBS history.

Over four seasons at USF, Brown compiled 7,690 passing yards and 61 passing TDs, alongside 2,265 rushing yards and 31 rushing TDs, producing nearly 10,000 yards of total offense for his career.

He originally signed with USF out of Rolesville, North Carolina, in 2021 after a recruiting process that rated him a three-star prospect with nearly a dozen offers, including Appalachian State, Georgia State, and Miami (Ohio).

Realistically, Brown checks several boxes that Power-Five programs covet: proven production, college-level size, and mobility that flips run/pass mismatches.

Reunions with Golesh at Auburn have already been floated around, while other reported suitors include SEC or ACC programs in search of an experienced starter, such as Virginia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

