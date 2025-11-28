College Football HQ

David Pollack predicts winner of Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl in Week 14

David Pollack predicts Alabama beats Auburn in the Iron Bowl but suggests a unique three-quarterback strategy for the Tigers.

Former ESPN college football analyst David Pollack is taking the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Auburn Tigers in this year's Iron Bowl
The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend with their SEC title game hopes hanging in the balance. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer needs a victory to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game and likely the College Football Playoff.

Across the sideline, the Auburn Tigers are fighting for their own postseason life under interim head coach DJ Durkin. A win would grant the Tigers bowl eligibility and spoil the season for their fiercest rival in a venue known for chaotic finishes.

College football analyst David Pollack weighed in on the high-stakes matchup during a Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. Pollack predicted Alabama would escape the Plains with a win, though he sees a path for an Auburn upset.

David Pollack Breaks Down Quarterback Factors In Iron Bowl Matchup

Pollack admitted his recent track record picking Alabama games influenced his decision this week. He previously doubted the Crimson Tide against the Oklahoma Sooners and does not intend to make that mistake twice.

"I said I wouldn't pick against Alabama the rest of the season once they started getting a little bit hot, and then I did it against Oklahoma," Pollack said. "I'm not going to do it again. I think Alabama will find a way to get it done and go to the SEC championship game."

The former Georgia linebacker pointed to the Alabama offense as the deciding factor. He believes the unit has enough firepower to outpace the Tigers. "Too much Ty Simpson, too many explosive plays," Pollack said. "Auburn can't keep up."

Despite his prediction, Pollack acknowledged the distinct home-field advantage Auburn enjoys in this series. He noted that the environment often creates unpredictability regardless of the records. "I absolutely think Auburn can win this game because everything lines up perfectly where there is absolutely zero pressure at home," Pollack said. "Weird things continue to happen."

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12)
Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) completed 31 of 44 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns, adding 89 rushing yards and two scores on the ground earlier this month in a 45-38 loss to Vanderbilt. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former ESPN analyst also focused on the unique quarterback situation for Auburn. The Tigers have utilized a rotation featuring Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels, and freshman Deuce Knight throughout the season.

Pollack suggested Auburn should lean fully into their depth at quarterback. He proposed a relentless ground attack utilizing the legs of all three quarterbacks to wear down the Alabama defense.

"Why not put all three of them in the game and run the heck out of them," Pollack said. "When they get tired, give them a break like a running back and just keep running youth league football offense to give you a chance to let your defense bang around."

The Crimson Tide will face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

