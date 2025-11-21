David Pollack gives score prediction, winning team in BYU-Cincinnati matchup
The late-season push for playoff positioning takes center stage as the No. 11 BYU Cougars travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday night. BYU has built a 9-1 record behind a balanced offense and a top-15 defense, keeping its Big 12 title hopes alive heading into the final two weeks.
Cincinnati, at 7-3, remains in striking distance within the conference race but must regroup after a close loss to Arizona.
The Cougars continue to rely on quarterback Bear Bachmeier’s efficient play, as he has totaled 2,177 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Running back LJ Martin and wide receiver Chase Roberts provide reliable production, keeping BYU’s offense near the top 25 nationally in scoring and rushing. Defensively, BYU ranks 13th in the country in points allowed per game, giving up just 17.8.
For Cincinnati, quarterback Brendan Sorsby leads an offense averaging more than 34 points per game. The Bearcats’ run game, led by Tawee Walker and Evan Pryor, has fueled one of the most efficient early-down attacks in the Big 12.
Their challenge Saturday will be cracking a disciplined BYU defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in red-zone efficiency.
David Pollack Picks BYU to Win 28-20 Over Cincinnati
During his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack backed BYU to win the matchup, saying, “I like BYU to keep it going. I think it’s like 28-20.” He explained his reasoning by comparing Cincinnati’s profile to another team that hasn’t earned his trust. “Cincinnati to me feels like Duke. I’ve given them a few opportunities, and I just don’t buy in,” Pollack said.
Pollack pointed to the Bearcats’ inconsistency on offense and their need to rediscover rhythm in the run game. “Walker and Pryor have got to get the run game going,” he said. “When Sorsby gets in predictable passing situations, he’s not the guy. He’s a good RPO rhythm passer, but when it’s precise and you’ve got to beat good coverage, that’s missing a little in his game.”
By contrast, Pollack praised BYU’s evolution under Bachmeier, crediting the Cougars’ senior quarterback for steady growth and improved command of the offense. “We did a deep dive on them weeks ago, and that offense keeps evolving,” Pollack said. “He’s throwing the ball all over the field, and he’s freaking good. Bear’s a baller.”
Pollack cited the combination of Bachmeier and Martin as the difference, noting their balance and ability to sustain drives late. “He has different ways he can beat you with his legs, obviously the power that he can do,” Pollack said. “LJ Martin and him together.”
The Cougars will face the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.