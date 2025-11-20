David Pollack puts top-12 ranked program on upset alert in Week 13
The Utah Utes will close out their home schedule on Saturday with a chance to solidify their standing among the nation’s best. At 8-2, Utah continues to thrive behind a dominant rushing attack and one of the country’s most complete defenses. The Utes rank second nationally in rushing yards per game and stand in the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense, showing balance few teams can match.
Their latest statement came in a 55-28 win over Baylor, where the run game overwhelmed the Bears and the defense controlled the line of scrimmage. Utah’s rhythm begins with quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker.
Dampier has thrown 17 touchdowns with only five interceptions, while Parker averages more than seven yards per carry. Together, they power an offense that converts third downs at a 53.4 percent clip and scores touchdowns on nearly 80 percent of red zone trips.
Across the field, the Kansas State Wildcats arrive at 5-5, still looking for consistency but capable of making life difficult for any opponent. Kansas State’s strength lies in efficiency. The Wildcats are plus-10 in turnover margin, ninth nationally in fewest penalty yards per game, and among the best in red zone defense. They might not dominate statistically, but they create just enough chaos to stay competitive.
David Pollack Puts Utah On Upset Alert Against Kansas State
College football analyst David Pollack turned heads this week on See Ball Get Ball when he picked Kansas State to pull off the upset. “Kansas State, you typically think good things about them, like maybe that is their Super Bowl,” Pollack said. “Maybe they rally and find a way to compete. I will go Kansas State over Utah.”
It’s a risky call, but not without logic. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has 2,163 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with a 60.5 completion percentage. Wide receiver Jayce Brown leads the team with 712 receiving yards, and running back Joe Jackson adds balance with 476 rushing yards.
If they can manage the tempo and avoid turnovers, the Wildcats’ defensive toughness and ball control could frustrate Utah’s rhythm.
Utah, though, has been nearly untouchable at home. The Utes have eight wins by at least 25 points this season, the most in the FBS. Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s group remains in the Big 12 and playoff mix, but Pollack’s warning underscores that even dominant teams can slip when confidence replaces urgency.
The Utes will host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.