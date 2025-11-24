Egg Bowl 2025: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction, odds
Ole Miss is 10-1 and on the verge of making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, but all eyes are instead on Lane Kiffin and his future coaching plans leading into the 2025 Egg Bowl game against rival Mississippi State.
Instead of the Rebels celebrating a historic moment in their history, the attention remains around if this will be Kiffin's last game on their sideline amid rumors he could bolt for LSU or Florida.
Where is the money going as we look ahead to the Rebels and Bulldogs doing battle?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Egg Bowl 2025: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction, odds
Bettors are predictably siding with the Rebels over the Bulldogs on the road, but by a narrower margin than they might prefer.
Ole Miss is a 7.5 point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 62.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Ole miss at -280 and for Mississippi State at +225 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -7.5 (-105)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-115)
Over 62.5 points: -114
Under 62.5 points: -106
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State trends
MSU is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games... Won 1 of its last 7 games... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games... 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 Egg Bowls... Went over in 11 of its last 13 home games.
Ole Miss is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games... Won 12 of its last 13 games... Went under in 15 of its last 23 games... Won 7 of its last 10 road games... 1-4 ATS in its last 5 November games... Won 7 of its last 8 games against SEC opponents... Went under in its last 7 road Egg Bowl games.
Spread consensus predictions
A solid majority of bettors are taking the favorite and expect the Rebels to come out of Starkville with another win in the Egg Bowl rivalry game.
Ole Miss is getting 67 percent of bets to win the game by at least 8 points and cover the spread to win its 11th game, somethig it has never done in the regular season.
The other 33 percent of wagers project Mississippi State will either beat the Rebels in an upset, or will keep the game within a touchdown in a loss.
College Football HQ prediction
Mississippi State is 93rd in college football in total scoring defense and has allowed at least 40 points in three of its last four games, all losses, and surredered 35 in a win against Arkansas.
Ole Miss has the speed and variety to skirt past the Bulldog defense with relative ease and essentially book a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Which should be their primary focus as a program, if not for the drama around Lane Kiffin.
College Football HQ predicts: Ole Miss wins, and covers.
All odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams