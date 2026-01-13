Alabama vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Alabama Crimson Tide have suffered two straight losses to Vanderbilt and Texas. One of the preseason favorites to be a national contender will look to bounce back on Tuesday night when they take on the 10-6 Mississippi Bulldogs.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama -6.5 (-102)

Mississippi State +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Alabama -295

Mississippi State +235

Total

OVER 173.5 (-110)

UNDER 173.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Alabama Record: 11-5 (1-2 in SEC)

Mississippi State Record: 10-6 (2-1 in SEC)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Alabama is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 8-4 in Alabama's last 12 games

Alabama is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Mississippi State

The OVER is 5-1 in Alabama's last six road games

Mississippi State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 9-1 in Mississippi State's last 10 games vs. SEC opponents

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Key Player to Watch

Josh Hubbard, G - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Josh Hubbard has been one of the best scorers in the country so far this season. He has averaged 22.8 points per game, while shooting 42.8% from the field. Not only that, but he also leads the team in assists per game at 3.8. If the Bulldogs pull off the upset on Tuesday, he'll play a big role.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick

I still think this Alabama team is overrated in the betting market. The Crimson Tide aren't shooting the ball as well as they did last season, ranking just 46th in effective field goal percentage. Defensively, they're far worse, ranking 186th in defensive efficiency.

The key to beating Alabama is stopping the three-point shot, and the Bulldogs do that well. They're keeping teams to shooting just 30.5% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs may not pull off the upset, but I'll take them getting the points.

Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 (-120) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!