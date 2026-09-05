College GameDay Analysts Predict College Football’s Winners and Losers in Week 1

College football opens the 2026 season in full today, with several notable games scheduled for Saturday that aren’t just cupcakes for big favorites to devour, and ESPN’s College GameDay has locked in their predictions for the most important Week 1 action.

All eyes are on Lane Kiffin and Dabo Swinney, the former making his LSU debut under the lights , and the latter hoping to use the occasion to spoil that moment and prove Clemson is still elite, something it definitely has not been for a while since dominating the early College Football Playoff era.

Now, let’s turn to McAfee, Saban, Herbie, and Des to lock in our final predictions for college football’s first 2026 matchups.

College GameDay Week 1 Game Predictions

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Joined by guest picker country music artist Lainey Wilson, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today...

Ole Miss vs. Louisville: A unanimous decision in favor of the SEC side of this matchup against what could prove to be an insurgent out of the ACC this year, with everyone on College GameDay siding with Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to help the Rebels pass this early season test against the ranked Cardinals.

Baylor vs. Auburn: Likewise for the SEC piece in this clash from Atlanta, with all five selectors going with Alex Golesh to make the best of his head coaching debut at Auburn against Dave Aranda’s Baylor offense that now has DJ Lagway under center.

East Carolina at Alabama: As expected, there was no dissenting voice against Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, which are big favorites against the Pirates in their home opener, one that will tell us more about what Bama has at quarterback as Keelon Russell takes over the job.

Clemson at LSU: Nick Saban believes that Lane Kiffin’s team has too much firepower that Dabo Swinney’s side won’t be able to match under the lights, an opinion that everyone on College GameDay’s desk agreed with. Lane should start 1-0.

National Championship Predictions

Desmond: Texas over Notre Dame

Saban: Miami over Texas

McAfee: Indiana over Ole Miss

Herbstreit: Notre Dame over Indiana

Who We Like in College Football’s Week 1 Games

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SEC blue bloods will roll against some overmatched Week 1 cupcakes, including No. 13 Alabama over East Carolina, third-ranked Georgia over Tennessee State, No. 5 Texas over Texas State, 20th ranked Tennessee over Furman, and No. 8 Texas A&M against Abilene Christian.

Likewise for the Big Ten, as preseason No. 1 ranked Ohio State is a more than 50-point favorite against MAC visitor Ball State, and reigning champ Indiana, ranked No. 6 by AP voters, is getting 40.5 points over North Texas for a Hoosier team debuting Josh Hoover at quarterback.

Watch how Oregon performs in its opener against Pac-12 challenger Boise State. While the talk has been about how the Ducks are the next logical national champion for the Big Ten on its three-year title run, and are massive favorites at home, the Broncos have some decent talent on the field, too. Still, we like Oregon to start 1-0 relatively easily.

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