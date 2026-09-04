LSU vs. Clemson Prediction: Lane Kiffin Era Starts with a Bang

Finally, after months of talk and speculation and roster building – and the SEC naming him in a lawsuit days before the season – Lane Kiffin steps onto the LSU sideline as its uber-publicized new head coach in a marquee Week 1 clash against Clemson.

Kiffinmania moved from Oxford to Baton Rouge, and LSU is hoping he can recreate the magic he built at Ole Miss at one of the SEC’s premier football programs and lead them back into the College Football Playoff and national championship picture.

Clemson, one of the CFP era’s first dynasties, has been anything but in recent seasons, winning double-digit games once in the last three years, and coming off an ugly 7-6 season, hoping to brush off persistent talk that the program’s glory years are over.

Why Clemson Will Win

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Clemson’s best chance rests on experience under pressure and defensive resilience. Dabo Swinney’s teams rarely get blown out, and the Tigers have shown they can hang with elite competition even in these last several down years.

Christopher Vizzina, the new quarterback taking over this offense, is largely unproven after limited action, but he flashed in his lone career start last season, hitting over 300 yards passing against SMU.

If the offensive line holds up against LSU’s rush and a group of very solid receivers create enough mismatches against an equally-stealthy secondary, then Clemson can control the clock and stay in manageable third-down situations.

Defensively, they return enough talent and added secondary pieces through the transfer portal who can force LSU into longer fields. A clean, low-turnover performance that forces Kiffin’s offense into early mistakes could keep the game within a score late and open the door either for an upset or, at minimum, a strong cover.

Why LSU Will Win

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Baton Rouge under the lights with the country watching: It’s where special things happen, and few occasions may prove more special than Lane Kiffin’s massively-anticipated debut in exactly this situation.

Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top-ranked such player this cycle nationally, arrives with proven production, including playoff experience, when protected, and Kiffin’s staff has aggressively restocked the roster through the portal, particularly on the line – like star Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton – and skill positions.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit is expected to generate consistent pressure at a high rate, a critical edge against Clemson’s less experienced cadre of blockers.

LSU’s ability to dictate tempo and convert in the red zone – which will depend in part on resurrecting a ground offense that was 126th nationally last fall, but returns Harlem Berry and Caden Durham in the backfield – should eventually wear down a Clemson defense that is playing at a disadvantage in one of college football’s loudest venues.

LSU vs. Clemson Prediction: Who Wins?

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Line: LSU -10.5, 50.5

LSU’s talent edge and the night-game atmosphere in Kiffin’s first outing should prove decisive against a Clemson program that isn’t what it was.

Leavitt settles down after a cautious start and Kiffin’s offense finds rhythm in the second half, with the home defense forcing enough negative plays to prevent Clemson from sustaining any long scoring drives.

Clemson stays competitive through the third quarter thanks to its receiver talent, and is too well-coached to be properly routed here, but LSU has the clearer path to dictating terms and opening the Kiffin era with a signature home victory.

College Football HQ picks…

LSU wins 28-17

Covers the spread

And hits the under

More: Clemson vs. LSU Score Prediction by Expert Football Model

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