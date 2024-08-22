Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game prediction, pick: Who wins, and why?
Week 0 of a historic 2024 college football season gets underway from -- where else? -- Dublin, as ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech square off from across the Atlantic, each looking to get an important leg-up in a more wide-open conference title chase.
Fresh off being snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite being ACC champions, the Seminoles debut a new-looking roster against a Yellow Jackets team that returns notable production on offense, including quarterback Haynes King.
What can we expect from the matchup? Here's what you should watch for as Florida State and Georgia Tech renew their rivalry, with our updated Week 0 game predictions.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech preview, prediction
How to watch
When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game odds
Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Line: Florida State -11.5
Total: 55.5 points
Moneyline: FSU -450 | GT +360
FPI pick: Florida State 79.7 percent
What to watch for
1. Battle at the line. Getting to new FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be a tall order for a subpar Tech defensive front seven. He's a capable dual threat who can build a rhythm with modest, consistent gains, hitting 74% of his throws fewer than 10 yards last season. Conversely, the Jackets were 115th nationally in yards per pay allowed and return just over half their defensive snaps.
2. Noles on the ground. FSU should run the ball well with a variety of backs going behind a strong line, and Tech's front seven remains an open question. Roydell Williams and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will test a GT run-stop that ranked 128th nationally a year ago, but got something of a rebuild this offseason via the portal.
3. Tech on the attack. Don't sleep on Georgia Tech's offense. It was terrific a year ago and returns the core of that production, including its dual-threat QB, its 1000-yard rusher, top receivers, tight end, and principal coaches. King accounted for 37 touchdowns last season, but he's prone to turnovers and generally low output against good defenses.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech prediction
To pull off an upset here, Tech needs to muster all the pressure it can up front and throw Uiagalelei out of rhythm right away and force him to run the ball more, especially on third down.
The trouble is, Florida State has the protection to ward off the Jackets' edge rushers and the backs to stabilize the offense and give the quarterback more room to function.
That, combined with the Seminoles' capacity to disrupt things at the line defensively should be enough to contend with any momentum Tech can build early with its experienced offensive core.
College Football HQ picks...
- Florida State wins 34-17
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
