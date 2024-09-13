Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
No. 1 Georgia hits the road in the SEC opener this weekend looking to preserve its undefeated record and position as the conference's top team against Kentucky in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 15-1 as the starter and threw a personal-best five touchdown passes last week, while completing 72 percent of his pass attempts with seven TD passes this year.
Brock Vandagriff, a former Georgia recruit at the quarterback position who transferred to Kentucky this season, completed just 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards in the Wildcats' 31-6 loss to South Carolina a week ago.
Georgia has won 14 straight games against Kentucky in a series that dates back to 1939, the current longest active streak by the program against any SEC opponent.
What can we expect from the matchup? Here's what you need to watch out for as Georgia meets Kentucky in this Week 3 college football game, with our updated prediction.
Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, preview
— Given some apparently severe issues throwing the ball, Kentucky will want to start out testing Georgia's front seven right away, and so far has proven willing to try a number of options. Five or more players got carries in the first two games.
— Kentucky boasts a contrast in styles, the more physical Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and the shiftier Jason Patterson in the backfield; both average 5.2 yards per carry, but UK totaled just 2.9 yards per run last week in the loss.
— But the Bulldogs' front seven is well-equipped to contain the rushing attack, allowing no more than 3.2 yards per carry on average in two games, 10th nationally, behind a big line that can close down running lanes and linebackers who can race downhill and limit any gains that get through.
— On paper, Kentucky's defense has fared well on the money down, stopping opponents of 12 of 18 third down opportunities so far this season. But some of those 6 were costly, allowing two big pass plays last week to the Gamecocks, both of which led to points when the game was close.
— Georgia's offense has proved inefficient on third down through two games, securing just 8 conversions against 20 attempts so far.
— Granted, the Bulldogs haven't had to rely on moving the chains in those moments, doing most of their damage well before then, but if the Wildcats can get pressure and force these third downs, they could throw Georgia's attack out of rhythm a little.
Georgia vs. Kentucky game odds
Georgia: -22.5 (-108)
Kentucky: +22.5 (-112)
Georgia ML -3000
Kentucky ML: +1200
Over 44.5 points: -110
Under 44.5 points: -110
Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction
The early returns on Brock Vandagriff suggest he won't be able to handle consistent pressure in the pocket, as Kentucky allowed 5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss a week ago, and the Georgia front seven is an order of magnitude more aggressive than South Carolina's.
Kentucky can bring some pressure of its own up front and could give the Bulldog backs some trouble early, but as the game wears on, the sheer variety of Georgia's skill arsenal should outnumber and overpower what the Wildcats can throw at them.
Georgia's average margin of victory against Kentucky during its win streak is 19 points, and there's nothing to suggest that number will change too dramatically this time.
- Georgia wins 34-6
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
Georgia vs. Kentucky game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
