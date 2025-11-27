Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction by ESPN football computer
Clean, Old Fashioned Hate kicks off on Friday as Georgia hits the road against Georgia Tech in a classic rivalry game that will have some College Football Playoff implications.
Tech could have clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game last week, but a loss against Pittsburgh now makes their path there, and thus to the playoff, a little more complicated.
Georgia is the reigning SEC champion and has a road back there again, currently on the right side of the playoff bracket and nearly a sure thing heading into Rivalry Week.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, let’s check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer prediction model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams and picks winners based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction
The SEC side of this rivalry is predictably a big favorite, according to the model.
Georgia came out as the consensus winner in the majority 87 percent of the computer simulations of the matchup.
That leaves Georgia Tech as the presumptive winner in the remaining 13 percent of sims.
How does that translate into an expected margin of victory in the game?
When calculating the margins, Georgia is projected to be 14 points better than Georgia Tech on the same field, according to the latest model forecasts.
That would be just enough to cover the spread, as the Bulldogs are 13.5 point favorites against the Yellow Jackets, according to the game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
How good is the prediction model?
How accurate was the College Football Power Index computer prediction model last Saturday?
Projecting the games a week ago, the Power Index models correctly predicted 78.3 percent of all games and hit 42 percent against the spread.
Predicting a total of 799 college football games a year ago, the Power Index computers were correct for 70.964 percent of their final picks, ranking eighth nationally out of 55 other football models.
Over the last decade, the Football Power Index has proven correct on 75 percent of FBS college football game predictions, including in 73 percent of matchups when it favored a team with at least 70 percent likelihood to win.
