Greg McElroy Names Major College Football Program That Could Be ‘Very Dangerous’

A distinguished college football analyst recently identified a specific Southeastern Conference program as a potential disruptor for the upcoming 2026 season. During a recent episode of Always College Football, the commentator explained that this team possesses the necessary components to execute a rapid turnaround.

The change in perspective comes following a recent coaching hire intended to instill a sense of order and physical identity that had been missing in previous years.

This team has become a primary topic for those looking for a dark horse in the national title hunt. The analyst noted that while the public may not be viewing this group as a quick-rising candidate, the underlying metrics and roster changes suggest otherwise.

The arrival of a new head coach known for a no-nonsense approach to fundamentals and roster construction has shifted the internal expectations for the program.

The 12-team playoff format offers a unique opportunity for programs that can withstand the rigors of a demanding conference schedule. It was argued that this specific school only needs to remain competitive enough to qualify for the postseason bracket, where its physical style would make it a difficult out.

A strong finish and a healthy resume could position this squad as a legitimate threat to established powers late in the fall.

Analyst Greg McElroy names Florida Gators a sleeper team for 2026

The Florida Gators are the program in question as Jon Sumrall prepares for his first season leading the team in Gainesville. Sumrall took over the program with a directive to fix the discipline issues that plagued the team in recent seasons.

"Florida's a sleeper because no one's really talking about them as kind of a quick-rise team, but the ingredients for an immediate jump are there," McElroy stated. He noted that the transition begins with leadership, noting that "Jon Sumrall brings a reputation for structure and toughness and the 'we know who we're going to be' type of team."

Success in the modern era requires a high-functioning presence under center and an aggressive strategy in the transfer portal. McElroy believes Florida has found both with the arrival of Aaron Philo from Georgia Tech.

Florida Gators head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Exactek Arena in Gainesville, FL. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Secondly, you have a quarterback, and we bring in Aaron Philo from Georgia Tech, and the portal has been good to Florida this year," McElroy said. He added that the coaching staff has "attacked the roster, especially along the lines and at receiver" to ensure that the depth chart can withstand a nine-game SEC schedule.

The analyst highlighted additions such as Eric Singleton Jr. from Auburn as key components of a roster that finally feels aligned.

"Sumrall's teams typically do a great job of running and a great job of tackling," McElroy explained. "They don't live on a lot of gimmicks, but if Florida can become a super disciplined team, which has not been the case the last couple years, with a very functional quarterback and more consistent line play, they can flip from being really up and down to very dangerous."

Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) from the Auburn Tigers is sure to be a key transfer portal addition for the Florida Gators this upcoming season. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While the road through the conference remains difficult, the expanded playoff creates a new path for teams like Florida that are physically confident. "Florida doesn't need to win the SEC," McElroy argued.

"They have to be good enough to beat good teams late and build a really good resume that gets them a chance to get within striking distance of the bracket." He concluded that if they find their rhythm, "there are very few teams that you'd want to face in a playoff game less than the Florida Gators."

The Florida Gators open their 2026 campaign against the FAU Owls at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.

