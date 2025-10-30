Greg McElroy predicts winner of Cincinnati-Utah game
The Big 12 spotlight shifts west this weekend as the No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats visit the No. 24 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night. Cincinnati enters with a 7-1 record, winners of seven straight, while Utah sits at 6-2 and is fighting to stay alive in the conference title race. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Utah, riding momentum from a 53-7 win over Colorado, continues to thrive behind one of the nation’s most physical rushing attacks. The Utes rank fifth nationally in rushing offense and ninth in scoring defense, a combination that has kept them among the league’s most balanced teams. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has been one of the most complete offenses in the Big 12, averaging over 38 points per game and relying on the efficient play of quarterback Brennan Sorsby.
Both teams carry top-15 scoring averages, yet feature contrasting styles. Utah leans on running back Wayshawn Parker and its downhill scheme, while Cincinnati relies on precision, balance, and discipline through the air and on the ground. But in Salt Lake City’s altitude and noise, the environment could play a major role.
Greg McElroy Picks Utah To Win A Close Battle
On ESPN’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy broke down the matchup and predicted a Utah victory. “Finally, it’s Big 12 after dark,” McElroy said. “It’s the 17th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats taking on the 24th ranked Utah Utes, and Utah is a 9.5 point favorite in this game. Now, body clock is something worth watching here. Cincinnati players, Eastern time zone, playing at 10:15 Eastern time — just something to think about. They’re also playing at altitude, so that makes it even more challenging.”
McElroy pointed to Utah’s rushing dominance but warned that both teams could struggle to contain the run. “I don’t think either team will be great stopping the run,” he said. “As for the spread, this thing opened at 6 and a half and has been steamed up to 9 and a half. I think that’s too many points.”
He also praised Sorsby’s performance and the Bearcats’ underrated profile. “I’m not sure how many people have watched Cincinnati this year, but this is a good football team and their quarterback is the real deal,” McElroy said. “So, I think Utah will win, but I think it’ll be a close game there at night in Salt Lake.”
Utah’s defense will aim to limit Sorsby, who has accounted for 20 total touchdowns against one interception, while Cincinnati will try to protect him from a Utah pass rush led by John Henry Daley and Logan Fano. Both teams have top-tier red zone offenses, but the Bearcats’ penalty issues could prove decisive against one of the loudest venues in the country.
Utah will host Cincinnati on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.