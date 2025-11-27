Greg McElroy predicts winner of Ohio State-Michigan 'The Game' showdown
The 121st edition of the rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines kicks off Saturday with significant postseason implications for both programs. Top-ranked Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor with a perfect 11-0 record and hopes to snap a frustrating four-game losing streak against its bitter rival. The 9-2 Wolverines need a victory at Michigan Stadium to maintain a path toward the College Football Playoff and defend their home turf.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day faces immense pressure to defeat the Wolverines after falling short in four consecutive seasons. A loss would complicate the path to the Big Ten Championship for the Buckeyes, while a win would further cement their status as the team to beat.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore looks to spoil Ohio State’s perfect season and secure an at-large bid with an upset victory.
Quarterback play will likely determine the outcome as two freshmen signal-callers make their debut in this heated rivalry. Ohio State redshirt freshman Julian Sayin leads the nation in completion percentage while Michigan true freshman Bryce Underwood brings dangerous mobility to the position. Both teams must manage the emotions of the rivalry while executing against elite defensive units.
Key injuries, tactical battles to watch in Ann Arbor
The status of Ohio State wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate remains the biggest question mark heading into the weekend. These two dynamic playmakers account for more than half of the team's receiving production, but missed the previous game against Rutgers due to injury. Their availability, which remains unclear, will determine whether the Buckeyes can attack vertically or must pivot to a ground-based approach like they did the previous week.
Michigan plans to control the pace by relying on a rugged offensive line and a commitment to the run game. The Wolverines rank second in the Big Ten in rushing but face a significant challenge against an Ohio State defensive front led by coordinator Matt Patricia. Success on the ground allows Michigan to limit the total offensive possessions for Sayin and the Buckeyes.
The Michigan offense must also manufacture explosive plays without starting running back Justice Haynes. Jordan Marshall will shoulder the load in the backfield while receiver Andrew Marsh looks to provide a spark in the passing game. Underwood’s ability to extend plays with his legs could neutralize the athletic Ohio State pass rush and force defenders to leave their coverage assignments.
Greg McElroy analyzed these factors on a Wednesday episode of the Always College Football podcast. The analyst emphasized that the first two drives for each team will likely decide the flow of the game. McElroy noted that a fast start for Ohio State would dampen the crowd while a slow start might instill doubt on the Buckeyes' sideline, especially considering the Wolverines' current four-game winning streak in the rivalry.
He argued that Ohio State has spent four years building a roster specifically designed to win this physical matchup. McElroy predicted the Buckeyes would cover the spread and win the game because they are the vastly superior team. "Give me the Buckeyes," said the ESPN analyst. "I'd lay the points in Ann Arbor. I think (Ohio State is) just a vastly superior team."
Ohio State travels to face Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox.