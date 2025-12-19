$87 million college football coach predicted to accept Michigan head coaching job

Alabama closed the regular season at 10-3 and travels to Norman on Friday for a College Football Playoff opening game against No. 8 Oklahoma.

At the same time, an unexpected job opening in Ann Arbor has sent ripples through the coaching market.

Michigan dismissed Sherrone Moore after an internal probe found "credible evidence" of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, and the program moved quickly to name an interim and begin a compressed national search.

The situation has produced persistent reports linking Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer to Michigan.

DeBoer, who left Washington to succeed Nick Saban, has repeatedly publicly denied interest, yet outlets across the country continue to list him among the top targets, including a notable take on "Pardon the Interruption."

During a broader discussion about the volume of quarterbacks entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Michael Wilbon pivoted to a strong claim that DeBoer could take the Michigan job following Friday’s CFP game.

"When Alabama loses to Oklahoma, the coach of Alabama, half the people in the state will want to run him out, and he'll be on a carousel," Wilbon said. "Oh, wait, that's a G5 being flown to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he has said, 'Oh, no, I ain't got no interest in that.' He'll have interest, and then Alabama will be in the coaching carousel."

"The Alabama coach is going to have a job on the line situation in 24 hours, and then be headed to Michigan once he loses."

Michael Wilbon seems pretty convinced Kalen DeBoer is headed to Ann Arbor 😳



"The coach at Alabama is going to have a job-on-the-line situation in 24 hours, and then headed to Michigan once he loses. And then Alabama's looking. Then what are you going to say?" pic.twitter.com/2Gh9NjKmj9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2025

DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa after a dominant run at Washington, highlighted by a 14–1 2023 season that produced a Pac-12 title and a College Football Playoff national championship game appearance.

Now across two seasons at Alabama, DeBoer’s career head-coaching record stands at 62–16, including 18–12 at Fresno State (2020–21), 25–3 at Washington (2022–23), and 19–7 with the Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million deal with Alabama in January 2024, with buyout figures reported in the $60-70M range depending on timing and clause interpretation.

That figure is the practical reason many reporters view a quick Michigan landing for DeBoer as unlikely, even if high-profile commentators like Wilbon portray Friday as a potential turning point.

