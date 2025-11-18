Greg McElroy picks winner of Arkansas-Texas game on Saturday
The Texas Longhorns find themselves in a precarious position heading into their home matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. A week removed from a humbling 35-10 defeat at Georgia, Texas has slipped in the polls and watched its College Football Playoff hopes fade away. The loss was more than just another setback—it marked a moment of reckoning for a team that began the year ranked No. 1 and burdened with championship expectations.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted the program’s opportunity to finish strong despite the disappointment. “We have an opportunity at the end of the regular season to do something that nobody’s done since 2019, and that’s beat three top-10 ranked teams in the regular season,” Sarkisian said earlier this week.
The Longhorns have already beaten Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, but their most recent loss left them searching for renewed focus heading into this SEC rivalry game.
Their opponent, Arkansas, enters the matchup at 2-8 and on an eight-game losing streak, but McElroy warned against underestimating the Razorbacks. Many of their losses have come by one score, including heartbreakers against LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.
Despite a difficult season that saw their head coach dismissed, the Razorbacks continue to compete behind quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington. Saturday’s game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will test whether Texas can respond or unravel further.
Greg McElroy Sees Texas Rebounding in Bounce-Back Game
During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy predicted a Texas victory but cautioned that it may not come easily. “The Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Austin, Texas to try to play the spoiler,” McElroy said.
“This game could be a game where the offense really gets going for the Longhorns. They could hit their stride. I’ll take the Horns at home in a bounce-back situation, but I would not be surprised that this game is a bit uncomfortable through the first two, two and a half quarters, maybe in the first three quarters of this football game.”
McElroy described the matchup as a “hangover game” following Texas’ emotional loss in Athens. He noted the Longhorns must overcome their own disappointment and the challenge of facing a motivated opponent that views this game as its Super Bowl.
“Maybe the biggest challenge for the Longhorns here will be manufacturing the focus and the intensity for a rivalry game when their ultimate goal is kind of already out the door,” he said.
The analyst also pointed out Arkansas’ offensive potential. With over 1,600 combined rushing yards between Green and Washington, McElroy emphasized that the Razorbacks can stress even strong defenses. Still, Texas’ run defense ranks sixth nationally, holding opponents to 83.2 yards per game, and should match up well against Arkansas’ ground attack.
McElroy ultimately sees this as a “get-right” game for quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas offense, which has struggled to find consistency this season. Facing an Arkansas defense ranked near the bottom of the FBS in total and scoring defense, the opportunity to reset appears favorable.
“This might be the get-right recipe for Arch Manning and the Texas offense,” McElroy said, referencing Arkansas’ lack of pressure and poor turnover margin.
The Longhorns will host the Razorbacks at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.