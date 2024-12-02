Iowa State vs. Arizona State: Big 12 Championship Game odds, prediction
Iowa State and Arizona State face off in the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend. Here’s how the oddsmakers are predicting the matchup.
Iowa State earned a place in the game for the second time in head coach Matt Campbell’s tenure after beating Kansas State and then watching BYU beat Houston in the finale, inching closer towards College Football Playoff selection.
Arizona State is on a five-game win streak that includes victories against K-State and BYU, a remarkable turnaround from the 3-9 mark the team had in head coach Kenny Dillingham’s first season.
What do the wiseguys suggest for when the Cyclones and Sun Devils meet this weekend?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Iowa State vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship Game, according to the oddsmakers.
Iowa State vs. Arizona State: Big 12 Championship Game odds, picks
So far, the books are siding with the Sun Devils over the Cyclones in Saturday’s game.
Arizona State is a 2.5 point favorite against Iowa State, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the Big 12 title.
FanDuel set the total at 50.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Arizona State at -134 and for Iowa State at +112 to win outright.
Arizona State: -2.5 (-112)
Iowa State: +2.5 (-108)
Over 50.5 points: -110
Under 50.5 points: -110
Iowa State vs. Arizona State trends
Iowa State is 7-5 against the spread (58.3%) overall this season ...
Arizona State is 10-2 (83.3%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Iowa State is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
Arizona State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games ...
Iowa State is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games in December ...
Arizona State is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games against Big 12 opponents ...
Iowa State has won 8 of its last 10 games against conference teams ...
The total went over in 4 of Arizona State’s last 5 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
The vast majority of bettors expect the Sun Devils will handle the Cyclones in this game, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Arizona State is getting 71 percent of bets to win the game by at least a field goal and cover the spread.
The other 29 percent of wagers project Iowa State will either win outright in an upset or keep the final margin under 3 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Sun Devils against the Cyclones.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Arizona State will defeat Iowa State by a projected score of 27 to 24.
Our early pick: Arizona State -2.5 ... A line this narrow combined with the Sun Devils’ offensive prowess in recent weeks, especially on the ground, is too tempting not to take.
How to watch the Big 12 Championship Game
When: Sat., Dec. 7
Where: Arlington, Tex.
Time: 11 a.m. CT | 10 a.m. MT
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
