NFL offensive coordinator is the favorite to be named Oklahoma State head coach
Oklahoma State is one of multiple notable Power Four college football programs to make a change at head coach this season.
The Cowboys made the decision to part ways with Mike Gundy on Sept. 23, which came after Oklahoma State's stunning upset loss to Tulsa. Over his 21 seasons, Gundy compiled a 170-90 overall record, finishing 102-72 in the Big 12. Gundy finished his career as the winningest coach in Oklahoma State history.
The Cowboys won the Big 12 in 2011, while the program also made 18 consecutive bowl appearances, winning 12 of those in Gundy's tenure. He was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year three times, while also winning the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award in 2011. Gundy was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.
Rumors have swirled about who could be tasked with replacing Gundy in Stillwater next season. Many names have been linked to the job, but the Cowboys could look to the NFL for their next head coach based on the latest predictive odds on Kalshi.
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson sits at the top of the list with a 27% chance to be named the next head coach at Oklahoma State. Additionally, Texas State head coach GJ Kinne (15%), Oklahoma offensive coordinator (9%), and North Texas head coach Eric Morris (9%) are among the other favorites.
Robinson has strong ties to Oklahoma State, where he played quarterback from 2005 to 2009 under Gundy. He took over as the starting quarterback as a sophomore, finishing the year with a single-season program record 3,671 total offensive yards. He led the Cowboys to the Insight Bowl, where he was named the MVP.
Over his four seasons in Stillwater, Robinson recorded 8,317 passing yards, 66 passing touchdowns, 31 interceptions, 1,858 rushing yards, and 22 rushing touchdowns. He was selected in the 7th round of the 2010 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.
Robinson began his coaching career in 2019, serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He also spent one season as the wide receivers coach in 2020. In 2022, he was elevated to the pass game coordinator, where he helped lead the Rams to a win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
When Raheem Morris accepted the head coaching role for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, he hired Robinson to be the offensive coordinator. Under Robinson, the Falcons had the 7th-best passing offense in the NFL last season, finishing second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record.
The biggest question about Robinson is when he will be available to step away from the Falcons. The NFL regular season won't end until Jan. 4th, which is after the college football transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2.
The Falcons are currently 3-5 overall and 3rd in the NFL South race. They have lost their last three games, including a one-point loss to the New England Patriots last weekend. If the Falcons fall out of the playoff race early, it could open the door for Robinson to make a move to Stillwater earlier than expected.
Until then, Oklahoma State will look to snap an eight-game losing streak against Kansas State next weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for Nov. 15 at Noon ET on ESPNU.
