Joel Klatt has Alabama on upset alert in matchup against Missouri
The No. 14 Missouri Tigers take on No. 8 Alabama in a ranked SEC matchup on Saturday. Joel Klatt previewed the game in a recent edition of his college football show and he is leaning the way of the Tigers in this game. At the time of the pick, Mizzou was 3.5-point underdogs.
"If you just strip away the logos on the helmet, take away the names of the teams and you just go blind resume in this game, you would never favor Alabama. You just wouldn't," Klatt said. "The matchup favors Missouri in almost every category."
Missouri has muscled its way through the season and face their first real test of the year. The Tigers average 45.2 points per game and 547.6 yards, built on a rushing attack ranked No. 3 nationally at 292.0 yards per game. Quarterback Beau Pribula has 1,203 passing yards, while Ahmad Hardy powers the ground game with 730 yards and nine touchdowns. Missouri also leads the nation in time of possession at 37:29 per game. Defensively, they allow just 14.6 points per game.
"I like Missouri in this game," Klatt said. "You're telling me I can take three and a half points? And again, on a blind resume, Missouri should be the favored team. The matchup favors the Tigers. So, I'm going to take Missouri. I'm getting the three and a half. I'm going to take them and I'm going to take them straight up to beat Alabama, 28-24."
Alabama counters with one of the nation's most efficient pass games behind Ty Simpson. The Crimson Tide average 36.4 points per game and 325.4 passing yards, while allowing only 16 points. Simpson has thrown for 1,478 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception while the run game has been modest to date at 126.8 yards per game.
Klatt acknowledged Alabama's wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt but believes that Missouri holds advantages in almost every aspect of the game.
"Bama's coming off of those back-to-back games [Georgia and Vanderbilt]. How healthy, energized, and fresh are they going on the road facing a team in Missouri that has played UMass and had a bye week? So, the fresher team is Missouri. That's one input right there. Alabama playing their third top 20 opponent in three weeks. Bama has not been great on the road even though they got that win over Georgia. That's another one for Missouri. Missouri has the top rusher in the country, Ahmad Hardy. He's been fantastic for them. Bama is not great stopping the run — 104th in the country stopping the run. Plus Bama's been struggling with some health issues at the linebacker position. Advantage Missouri. Missouri has been very good defensively against the pass. Bama has been somewhat one-dimensional. Missouri is leading the country in completion percentage allowed and quarterback pressure rate. Advantage Missouri. You look at Beau Pribula, he can extend things. He can use his legs. He's an athletic guy, just like Castellanos was in that first week when Florida State beat Alabama. Check mark Missouri."
Missouri will face Alabama at Noon ET on ABC from Faurot Field. SEC Nation will broadcast from Columbia on site in the morning.